Mhow: Imam of Jama Masjid justifies violence against Hindus, says procession celebrating India’s victory should not have passed through ‘this’ area

On the intervening night of 9th and 10th of March 2025, Hindus celebrating India’s cricket victory over New Zealand came under attack as they crossed Mhow’s Jama Masjid area. Videos have emerged where Hindus chanting Jai Shri Ram were pelted with stones by a Muslim mob which emerged from the mosque. Further, the Imam of the Jama Masjid has also admitted that the violence was initiated by the Muslims when they tried to lynch Hindus chanting Jai Shri Ram.

It is pertinent to note that during the violence, Muslims also tried to burn a temple down, according to reports and eyewitnesses.

Another statement of the Imam has now surfaced where he was seen justifying the violence against Hindus in Mhow.

महू, MP की जामा मस्जिद के इमाम ने कहा–



“तरावीह की नमाज चल रही थी, उसी समय जुलूस यहां से शोर शराबा करते हुए निकल रहा था। नमाज पूरी होकर सब लोग बाहर निकल रहे थे, तभी किसी ने मस्जिद के अंदर सुतली बम फेंका। इससे लोग पैनिक हुए और ये सिचुएशन क्रिएट हुई” https://t.co/LeqWkoXqep pic.twitter.com/nzenHhvjZE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 10, 2025

In the video, the Imam questions how this procession, celebrating India’s victory, was allowed to pass through “this” area and who gave the permission for it.

The Imam essentially justified the violence by furthering the usual “Muslim area” trope, insinuating that if a procession passes through Muslim dominated areas, then the “clash” or unrest is justified.

It is pertinent to note that the Imam, as an afterthought, had also claimed that a firecracker was thrown inside the mosque. However, the police statement clearly refuted the claims since the police said that firecrackers were being lit outside the mosque. Further, the same Imam also admitted that there was an attempt to lynch Hindus chanting Jai Shri Ram first.