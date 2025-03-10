In Mhow area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a communal clash erupted as locals celebrating India’s cricket victory against New Zealand came under attack as their procession passed Jama Masjid. According to reports, as the procession crossed the masjid, a mob from the Masjid started pelting stones at those celebrating India’s victory.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, those celebrating the victory chanted Jai Shri Ram – resulting in the Muslims of the area in front of Jama Masjid becoming irate and attacking the procession. According to a PTI report, the procession came under attack as it approached Jama Masjid.

Videos of the incident that emerged have indicated that slogans of Allahu Akbar and Naara-e-Taqbeer were raised before the Muslim mob started pelting stones.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Rural) Nimish Agarwal told media that a preliminary investigation is going on into the incident.

“There was a clash between the two sides during the victory celebration of team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The situation is completely under control right now. I would like to tell everyone that no one should try to take Law and Order into their own hands. The entire investigation will be completed, and all the people involved in it will be held responsible. Some people have been injured in this. Those are the four cases right now. Right now, a preliminary investigation is going on into this, and the entire incident will be investigated,” DIG, Rural Nimish Agarwal said.

Indore District collector Asheesh Singh told the media peace has been established in the area.

“Peace has been established here; there is no problem anywhere. Therefore, through you, I appeal to everyone to keep patience. Do not pay attention to any kind of fake news, and strict action will be taken against those who are involved in it. Further investigation is being done,” District Collector Asheesh Singh said.

Reportedly, several shops and vehicles have also been torched. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, stone pelting was also reported near a temple.

Source: Dainik Bhaskar

As soon as news emerged of locals celebrating India’s victory coming under attack when they passed a mosque, the usual Islamists and propagandists started to spread fake news to target Hindus.

Asif Mujtaba, the co-conspirator of Sharjeel Imam, one of the Islamists who orchestrated the onslaught against Hindus during Delhi anti-Hindu riots of 2020 took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that even “celebration was a tool to demean Muslims” because according to him, Hindus resorted to “communal sloganeering” outside a mosque.

Even celebrations have become a tool for demeaning Muslims , resorting to violence and destruction of Muslim properties. In #Mhow in indore, a crowd celebrating India's victory resorted to communal sloganeering outside a mosque, resulting into arson & violence.#Mhow #Indore

Another handle, ‘Hate Detectors’ which regularly spews venom against Hindus and blames Hindus for the violence committed by Islamists claimed that the clash erupted because Hindus raised “detogatory slogans” and burst firecrackers, disrupting prayers of Muslims inside the Jama Masjid.

Violence erupts in #Indore's #Mhow after #ChampionsTrophy2025 Win!



Celebratory rally near Jama Masjid allegedly sparked tensions as derogatory slogans & firecrackers disrupted Taraweeh prayers, leading to clashes and arson.



Local reports confirm unrest, but no official…

Another Islamist claimed that this was a “well planned” conspiracy to “provoke Muslims” since “objectionable slogans” were raised “outside the mosque”.

According to Islamists and propagandists, “where it all began” was a point where Hindus could be seen raising a flag of Lord Hanuman and chanting Jai Shri Ram to celebrate India’s victory.

Where it all began ! #Mhow, Indore



The alleged victory rally of #ChampionshipTrophy2025 in Mhow before the confrontation.



Police are on the move.

AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair also indulged in spreading propaganda and blaming Hindus by re-posting a tweet

The post shared by Mohammad Zubair claimed that firecrackers “sparked retaliation” – which essentially means that Hindus were merely bursting crackers to celebrate India’s victory and raising their own slogans, when Muslims got “offended” and started pelting stones, committing violence and torching vehicles. This unbridled violence was branded “retaliation” by Mohammad Zubair, in an attempt to shield the Muslim rioters and Islamists.

Justifying violence with lies about mythical “provocation”

Even from the posts of Islamists, it is evident that the violence itself was started by the Muslims. In none of the posts do even the propagandists claim that the violence was initiated by the Hindus. The narrative by propagandists, including by Mohammad Zubair, Asif Mujtaba and their likes, is that Hindus “provoked” the Muslims to “retaliate”.

When one tries to decipher what the “provocation” was, one realises that the Hindus who were celebrating India’s victory were merely chanting Jai Shri Ram – an expression of their own faith – and bursting firecracker – a common method of celebration.

The ‘trigger-hungry’ Muslims of Mhow were evidently looking for excuses to create chaos. We have seen time and again that Muslims in India (in particular) use ‘provocation’ as a pretext to exercise their street veto.

For them, provocation may range from taking out a Hindu procession through areas where Muslims constitute a majority or Hindus celebrating their festivals in full public glare with the permission of the local authorities.

This time, the excuse of ‘provocation’ presented itself in the form of celebrations of India’s victory in the Champions Trophy during the month of Ramzan.

The large groups of Hindus, who had taken to the streets of Mhow in jubilation, were clearly unaware that the local Muslim community would use that as an opportunity to unleash violence and attack Hindu places of worship.

The extremists who participated in this targeted attack on Hindus were somehow convinced that keyboard warriors, dubious ‘journalists’ and ‘fact checkers’ with dwindling credibility would go to any extent to justify their actions.

For the Hindu community, raising slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is undermined as an act of provocation, whereas the real-life acts of violence unleashed by the Muslims is shrewdly rationalised as ‘counter reaction.’

The latest Islamic onslaught is Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow is a great example.