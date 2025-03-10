In Mhow area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, violence erupted as locals celebrating India’s cricket victory against New Zealand came under attack as their procession passed Jama Masjid. According to reports, as the procession crossed the masjid, a mob from the Masjid started pelting stones at those celebrating India’s victory.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, those celebrating the victory chanted Jai Shri Ram – resulting in the Muslims of the area in front of Jama Masjid becoming irate and attacking the procession. According to a PTI report, the procession came under attack as it approached Jama Masjid.

Videos of the incident that emerged have indicated that slogans of Allahu Akbar and Naara-e-Taqbeer were raised before the Muslim mob started pelting stones.

Reportedly, several shops and vehicles have also been torched. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, stone pelting was also reported near a temple.

As soon as news of the violence surfaced, propagandists like Mohammad Zubair and several other Islamists started working overtime to blame Hindus for violence initiated by the Muslims. As we reported earlier, first Mohammad Zubair attempted to exonerate the Muslims rioters by claiming that firecrackers outside the Jama Masjid and chants of Jai Shri Ram “provoked” the Muslims to initiate violence.

In a follow up tweet, Mohammad Zubair has now gone on to claim that violence erupted because the Hindus celebrating India’s cricket victory had thrown firecrackers INSIDE the Jama Masjid. Irked by this, the Muslims “retaliated”.

However, both these lies have been busted.

Imam of Jama Masjid, Mhow, admits that it was the Muslims who started the violence

While Mohammad Zubair and other propagandists are attempting to shield the Muslim rioters and blame Hindus for the Mhow violence, the Imam of Jama Masjid has admitted that it was the Muslims who started the violence by attempting to lynch Hindus who were chanting Jai Shri Ram during the cricket victory celebration.

In an interview given to News18, the Imam admits that the first sign of violence was the Muslims from Jama Masjid catching hold of Hindus who were chanting Jai Shri Ram and attempting to lynch them.

In the video, the Imam still attempts to shield the Muslim rioters, however, his interview starts with him admitting that the Hindus were chanting Jai Shri Ram. The Muslims became angry with Hindus expressing their religious identity, came out of the mosque and then tried to lynch them. While admitting that there was an attempt to lynch Hindus, he claims that he is the one who saved the Hindus along with the police, but he did, nevertheless, admit that there was an attempt to lynch Hindus by Muslims because they chanted Jai Shri Ram.

Were firecrackers thrown inside the mosque in Mhow, as claimed by Mohammad Zubair and others?

The other lie being propagated by the Islamists is that the Hindus threw firecrackers INSIDE the Jama Masjid – an act views as one of aggression by the Hindus.

The Imam of Jama Masjid in Mhow, MP, stated:



During Taraweeh prayers, a procession passed by, creating noise and commotion. As the prayers concluded & people were exiting, someone threw a cracker inside mosque, causing panic and escalating the situation. pic.twitter.com/uxnH5Ett6t — مبشر ???? (@03_mobassir) March 10, 2025

However, the police statement refutes this claim.

The police has categorically claimed that the Hindus were celebrating India cricket victory by bursting firecrackers. When the procession passed the mosque, the firecrackers were also being lit.

Even propagandists like Mohammad Zubair tried to shield Muslim rioters and attempted to insinuate that Hindus were at fault by propagating the statement of the Imam of Jama Masjid.

According to Indore Rural SP, Clashes broke out in the #Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday after firecrackers were lit outside the mosque, after which a situation of dispute arose between the two sides.

Also, according to Jama Masjid Imam, 'Firecrackers were… pic.twitter.com/fls0xyO73Q — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 10, 2025

While Zubair added the statement of the police as well, the addition of the statement of the Imam was a clear attempt at muddying the water.

Further, it is also pertinent to note that neither Mohammad Zubair nor any other Islamist has shared the statement of the Imam where he admits that the Muslims tried to lynch Hindus chanting Jai Shri Ram during the victory procession.

When one tries to decipher what the “provocation” was, one realises that the Hindus who were celebrating India’s victory were merely chanting Jai Shri Ram – an expression of their own faith – and bursting firecracker – a common method of celebration.

The ‘trigger-hungry’ Muslims of Mhow were evidently looking for excuses to create chaos. We have seen time and again that Muslims in India (in particular) use ‘provocation’ as a pretext to exercise their street veto.

For them, provocation may range from taking out a Hindu procession through areas where Muslims constitute a majority or Hindus celebrating their festivals in full public glare with the permission of the local authorities.

This time, the excuse of ‘provocation’ presented itself in the form of celebrations of India’s victory in the Champions Trophy during the month of Ramzan.