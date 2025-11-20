In Nainital, Uttarakhand, a man named Mohammad Arif befriended a young woman on social media by posing as a Hindu and later made obscene videos of her viral. The victim informed a Hindu organization about the incident. Following a complaint by the organization, the police have registered an FIR.

According to the complaint, Mohammad Arif, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, befriended the young woman on social media using a Hindu name. Arif allegedly deceived the woman and recorded obscene videos of her, which he then made viral on social media. The victim reported the matter to a Hindu organization.

The Hindu organization filed a complaint at the Bhawali police station. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case. SHO Diwan Singh said that the video had gone viral a few days ago. The police are currently searching for the accused.