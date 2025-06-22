On 22nd June (local time), Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, lauded President Donald Trump for launching a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. In a video statement, he called it a “bold decision” that could change the course of history.

President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’



First comes strength, then comes peace.



And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/7lTWCZkgw7 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025

Netanyahu described the United States’ role in the operation as “truly unsurpassed” and thanked Trump for acting with “strength” to stop what he called the “world’s most dangerous regime” from acquiring nuclear weapons.

He referred to Israel’s ‘Operation Rising Lion’ and praised Israel’s contributions, but he placed emphasis on the scale and impact of America’s action, saying, “It has done what no other country on earth could do.”

Netanyahu added that Trump’s leadership had created a “pivot of history” that might usher in peace and prosperity in the Middle East. While ending his statement, he expressed deep gratitude and thanked Trump, invoking blessings for the alliance between the US and Israel, calling it “unshakable” and rooted in “unbreakable faith.”

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran on 21st June (local time), including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. US President Trump claimed the sites have been destroyed.