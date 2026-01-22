In recent days, social media has been abuzz with sensational claims that British comedy icon Rowan Atkinson, best known for his role as Mr. Bean, is in a romantic relationship with former adult film star and media personality Mia Khalifa. The rumours, which surfaced a week ago, suggested the unlikely pair, Atkinson at 71 and Khalifa at 33, had been quietly dating since last summer.

It has been claimed that the pair was spotted in the South of France, evolving into private yacht trips and luxury getaways. These claims quickly went viral, fuelled by images purportedly showing the two together, sparking widespread shock, memes, and speculation across platforms like Instagram, X, and Facebook.

However, Mia Khalifa swiftly addressed and debunked the rumours on her X account. In a direct post, she clarified, “Guys I am dating a fool but it’s not Mr. Bean,” emphasising that while she is in a relationship, it has nothing to do with Atkinson. This straightforward denial put an end to the speculation from her side.

guys I am dating a fool but it’s not mr bean — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 20, 2026

The rumour appears to have originated from a satirical Instagram account called @thedudehumorreport, which posted a fabricated story on January 18, 2026, claiming the duo had been dating discreetly. The post included an image, likely AI-generated, showing Atkinson and Khalifa on a yacht. Text on the image said, “Mr. Bean finally finds his leading lady: Rowan Atkinson & Mia Khalifa reportedly dating since summer.”

They added in the post, “Nobody had this crossover on their 2026 bingo card. Comedy legend Rowan Atkinson, forever frozen in pop culture as Mr. Bean, is rumored to be quietly dating outspoken internet personality Mia Khalifa — and the internet is spiraling. Sources say it began quietly last summer in the South of France. No paparazzi. No Instagram clues. Just private dinners, yacht days, and luxury resorts that somehow stayed completely off-grid.”

Despite the account’s bio clearly stating that its content is fictional, as it states, “This page features satire and parody stories that are exaggerated, developing fictional — created for entertainment purposes only,” the post gained traction and was amplified by other meme pages, adding more AI-generated images and exaggerated captions. High-profile shares on X and Facebook further spread the misinformation, turning a joke into a widespread clickbait ‘news report’.

Perhaps enjoying the rumours, Mia Khalifa returned to the issue a day later. Posting the link to a report on her denial of the rumours, she wrote, “but I am open to it!!!”

but I am open to it !!! https://t.co/FOMZ6KOsbu — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 20, 2026

Notably, both individuals are currently involved in separate relationships. Rowan Atkinson has been in a long-term partnership with actress Louise Ford since 2013, and the couple shares a child together. He also has two adult children from his previous marriage to Sunetra Sastry, which ended in 2015.

As for Mia Khalifa, her X clarification confirms she is currently dating someone she playfully refers to as a “fool,” though she has chosen to keep the identity private. In the past, she has been linked to Puerto Rican rapper Jhayco and Swedish chef Robert Sandberg, and was married to her high school boyfriend from 2011 to 2016.