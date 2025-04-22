Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Pahalgam terror attack against Hindus: Karnataka man killed by terrorists in front of wife and son, terrorist told wife to ‘talk to Modi’

On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists launched a brutal assault on tourists visiting Pahalgam in Kashmir. Among the victims was Manjunath, a Karnataka businessman who had travelled to Pahalgam with his wife Pallavi and their son.

During the brutal assault by the terrorists, Manjunath was killed by them.

Recalling the incident, Manjunath’s wife said, “Three of us – me, my husband and our son – had gone to Kashmir. It happened around 1.30 pm, I think. We were at Pahalgam. He died on the spot, in front of my eyes.”

During her interview with the Republic TV, the lady said that the terrorist who killed her husband told her to go and talk to Modi.

Apparently, terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, targeted tourists after identifying them as non-Muslims. The attack came days after a video of Pakistan COAS Asim Munir ranting against Hindus had gone viral on the internet.

A heart-wrenching video of the incident surfaced online, showing tourists frantically calling out for help as dead bodies lying along the meadows can be seen in the video. Eyewitnesses to the attack could be heard saying that the attack was religiously motivated as terrorists shot tourists point blank after identifying them as Hindus.

