Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl raped, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to an old Muslim man in Sindh

In another shocking case from Pakistan, a 15-year-old Hindu girl has said that she was kidnapped, raped, and forced to convert to Islam. The incident took place in Sindh province, where the young girl was also forced to marry an elderly Muslim man against her will. When she appeared before a sessions court in Mirpurkhas, she tearfully told the judge that she wanted to go back to her family.

The court immediately stepped in to ensure her safety and ordered that she be kept at a secure location until further orders. According to media reports, this is the fourth case of forced conversion reported in the region just in the past month, raising serious concerns about the safety of minority Hindu girls in Pakistan.

The girl’s mother, Nirmal Meghwar, said that her daughter was kidnapped from right outside their house last month. She explained that the family had been under constant fear and intimidation while trying to prove in court that her daughter was only 15 years old. “We had to show her age documents in court, but the kidnappers even attacked us outside the courthouse during the hearing,” she said. Despite the threats, the young girl finally gathered the courage to speak the truth to the judge.

Human rights groups have repeatedly highlighted how young Hindu and Christian girls in Pakistan often face threats, abduction, and forced conversions. Each new incident adds to the growing list of cases where victims and their families are left fighting for justice and safety.

The court’s order to protect the girl has brought a glimmer of hope, but her family, along with many others, continues to seek justice in a system that rarely protects them.





