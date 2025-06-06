PM Modi inaugurates world’s highest Railway arch bridge built over Chenab River

On Friday, June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked across the newly inaugurated Chenab Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir marking the formal opening of the world’s highest railway arch bridge, built over Chenab River. The Prime Minister was proudly waving the Indian tricolour as he walked across the bridge.

Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurates the Chenab Bridge – the world’s highest railway arch bridge and visits Bridge Deck in Jammu and Kashmir#ChenabBridge



Watch: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zlBqbKLPSW — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 6, 2025

During his visit to Jammu & Kashmir, PM Modi Modi will also inaugurate Anji bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, another engineering marvel. further enhancing connectivity in the region.

These bridges are part of Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) project, which is connecting Kashmir with the rest of India by rail.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.