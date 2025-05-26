Putin’s Helicopter was in the ‘epicentre’ of Ukraine’s drone strike: Russia

A Russian Military Officer has said that President Vladimir Putin’s helicopter was allegedly the target of a Ukrainian drone strike earlier this month. The Russian Air Defense Systems shot down the drone before it could reach President Putin’s flight path. The Ukrainian drone strike was launched on May 20 towards the Kursk region of Russia.

Russia’s Air Defense Unit commander Yuriy Dashkin told Russian news agency RBC that from May 20 to 22, Russia destroyed as many as 1,170 Ukrainian drones. In Kursk region alone, where the President was visiting, 46 drones were destroyed. This was Putin’s first visit to Kursk since March this year.

Notably, after Ukraine’s drone attacks, Russia has launched its biggest air strike of the war on Ukraine, with hundreds of drones and missiles launched from Russia towards Ukraine. US President Donald Trump has also criticised President Putin following the strikes.