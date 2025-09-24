Rajasthan: Anupgarh court sends Paulus Barjo and another to jail for luring people to convert to Christianity, police continue probe into conversion network

The court has ordered the custody of two individuals, Paulus Barjo and Aryan, charged in a case of forced conversion in Rajasthan, reported Dainik Bhaskar. They were presented in the Anupgarh court on 22nd September, following the conclusion of their five-day police remand, which was further extended by the court.

Anupgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwar Prasad Jangid reported that a young man named Sandeep lodged a police complaint claiming that three individuals were coercing him to convert to Christianity. Afterward, the police Paulus Barjo and Aryan and questioned them at the Joint Interrogation Center (JIC) located in Sri Ganganagar. The third perpetrator, Vinod Kumar, remains at large but authorities assured that he will be apprehended shortly and taken into custody.

The cops also retrieved documents, outlining the accused’s objectives and accomplishments in converting individuals to Christianity. The inquiry disclosed that they deliberately focused on members of the Hindu and Sikh communities. They enticed these individuals by promising deceptive assurances of healing, miraculous recoveries and solutions to persistent issues.

The court ordered imprisonment of both defendants on allegations of inciting hostility between two faiths and offering incentives for conversion.