Rajnath Singh refuses to sign joint statement at SCO meet in China after it doesn’t mention Pahalgam attack

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign the joint statement at the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China on Thursday, June 26.

The document did not mention Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent tourists, mostly Hindus, were killed. The document also did not reflect India’s strong position on terror. Meanwhile, the document mentioned Balochistan unrest, at the behest of Pakistan.

Addressing the summit, Rajnath Singh called upon SCO members to unite to eliminate terrorism for collective safety and security. Even after that, the organisation chose to skip Pahalgam terror attack in its statement.

The SCO meet is currently going on in China’s Qingdao. SCO has 10 member states – Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.