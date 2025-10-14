RSS in Kerala seeks a thorough investigation on the death of Anandu Aji, says they stand with the family and the allegations are baseless

On Monday (13th October), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the “unnatural death” of a techie and RSS volunteer from Elikkulam in Kerala’s Kottayam district, Anandu Aji. This comes after the deceased victim’s alleged suicide note claiming sexual abuse in the organisation’s camps surfaced on social media.

In a statement, Dakshin Kerala prant’s joint general secretary K B Sreekumar said that the alleged suicide note that went viral on social media right after Aji’s death, contains dubious and baseless accusations against the RSS. The RSS office bearer also expressed condolences and support for the deceased person’s family.

“The unnatural death of Sri. Anandu Aji one of our Swayamsevaks from Elikkulam at Kottayam District is very much sad and unfortunate. Since several years his family is associated with Sangh. Anandu’s father Late Sri. Aji was a Karyakartha of Sangh. At this sad and unfortunate moment, we firmly stand with the family and pray the Almighty to give solace to Anandu’s soul,” the statement read.

“RSS Kottayam also demands for comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading towards the unnatural death of Anandu Aji along with suicide note which appeared on Instagram and some Social Media Platforms, soon after his death. It contains some dubious and baseless allegations against Sangh, which he claims as cause of his Suicide,” it added.

The RSS demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and opined that an independent probe will not only unearth the real cause of the techie’s death but also prove Sangh’s innocence.

“In a written petition filed with District Police, RSS Kottayam calls for a thorough and impartial enquiry. We are of the firm opinion that an Independent inquiry will not only bring out the real cause of his unnatural death, but also ensure innocence of RSS in this unfortunate incident also,” the RSS statement reads.

Meanwhile, a political storm has erupted in Kerala with the Congress party questioning why the RSS was not named in the FIR despite the alleged suicide note blaming the organisation. The BJP in return, has accused Congress of peddling fake narratives and politicising the matter.