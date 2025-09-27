Former PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina shares greetings with the Hindu community on Durga Puja

On Saturday (27th September), former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina shared greetings with the Hindu community on the ocassion of Durga Puja.

In a statement released on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Awami League, she stated, ” Dear Countrymen, I extend my heartfelt greetings and love to all on this Sharadiya occasion.”

“In the past, Durga Puja in Bangladesh was mostly celebrated within families, but now community (barowari) Durga Pujas are more common,” Sheikh Hasina highlighted.

The former Bangladeshi PM lamented the plight of the Hindu community under the Muhammad Yunus regime.

“The multidimensional violence unleashed upon the followers of Sanatan Dharma after August 5 of last year has left the whole world stunned,” she added.

“Even in the midst of this horrific time of persecution of religious minorities, I extend my best wishes to all adherents of the Sanatan faith in Bangladesh. I wish everyone a blessed Sharad season and well-being for all,” Sheikh Hasina emphasised.