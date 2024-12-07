Tweet of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, hailing George Soros as ‘old friend’, goes viral

A day after the BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conspiring against India, a tweet of Gandhi loyalist Shashi Tharoor hailing George Soros as ‘old friend’ has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).
In a tweet on 26th May 2009, Tharoor praised the Hungarian-American billionaire as a ‘concerned world citizen’.
The Congress leader had claimed, “Met old friend George Soros, upbeat abt India and curious about our neighbourhood.”
“He’s far more than an investor: a concerned world citizen,” Shashi Tharoor further added. OpIndia had previously reported about George Soros and his connection to Fori Gandhi, a close relative of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
George Soros has been at the epicentre of controversy over his attempts to bring about a colour revolution in India.
The Hungarian-American billionaire, who pledged $1 billion to fight nationalists across the world, alleged collusion between PM Modi and the Adani Group in his latest tirade against the nation.