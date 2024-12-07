Tweet of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, hailing George Soros as ‘old friend’, goes viral

A day after the BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conspiring against India, a tweet of Gandhi loyalist Shashi Tharoor hailing George Soros as ‘old friend’ has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In a tweet on 26th May 2009, Tharoor praised the Hungarian-American billionaire as a ‘concerned world citizen’.

The Congress leader had claimed, “Met old friend George Soros, upbeat abt India and curious about our neighbourhood.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Shashi Tharoor

“He’s far more than an investor: a concerned world citizen,” Shashi Tharoor further added. OpIndia had previously reported about George Soros and his connection to Fori Gandhi, a close relative of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

George Soros has been at the epicentre of controversy over his attempts to bring about a colour revolution in India.

The Hungarian-American billionaire, who pledged $1 billion to fight nationalists across the world, alleged collusion between PM Modi and the Adani Group in his latest tirade against the nation.