George Soros has been at the epicentre of controversy over his attempts to bring about a colour revolution in India. The Hungarian-American billionaire, who pledged $1 billion to fight nationalists across the world, alleged collusion between PM Modi and the Adani Group in his latest tirade against the nation.

The allegations made by Soros were similar to the allegations of Modi-Adani collusion made by the Congress party. But as Soros is widely known as an anti-India person, the Congress party tried to distance itself from his comments. In a tweet yesterday, Congress chief of communications Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party, which has been most vocal against Adani, and has been doing exactly what George Soros endorsed, has nothing to do with George Soros.

However, it is not known to many that he has connections with the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. Soros had been ‘good friends’ with Fori Nehru, the wife of Indira Gandhi’s cousin brother Braj Kumar Nehru.

Some trivia: George Soros had a special equation with Fori Nehru who was the wife of Indira Gandhi’s cousin BK Nehru a diplomat who almost became UN Secretary General.



“NGO” run by Soros funds “independent” media & think tanks in India to foster democracy and thwart “fascism”. — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) February 17, 2023

Both of them were born in the Eastern European country of Hungary. Soros and Fori Nehru had ‘exchanged correspondence’ for several years until he decided to meet her in person in May 2009. At that time, Fori Nehru was 100 years old.

The said meeting was arranged by Anil Nehru, the son of Braj Kumar Nehru and Fori. Soros first flew to Delhi and then booked a chartered Kingfisher plane to reach Chandigarh in the afternoon.

The Hungarian-American billionaire was greeted at the airport by Anil Nehru, who then took him to his residence at Sector 9. The meeting with Fori Nehru lasted for around 3 hours, following which he returned to the National Capital via the same chartered flight.

Screengrab of the news report by The Indian Express

While speaking to The Indian Express about the meeting, Anil Nehru informed, “This is a personal visit and no family member, including my mother, has anything to say on this.”

Who was Fori Nehru

Fori Nehru (also known as Shobha Nehru) was a reclusive character in the Gandhi-Nehru family. The details about her life can be found in B.K. Nehru’s book ‘Nice Guys Finish Second’ and ‘Letters to Auntie Fori‘ by noted historian Martin Gilbert.

Born in December 1908 in Hungary as Magdolna Friedman, she studied at the London School of Economics (LSE). Fori met her future husband, Braj Kumar Nehru, at the varsity. She was the founder of ‘Cottage Industries Emporium’ and led a campaign for employment for refugee women in 1947, as a member of the Emergency Committee for refugees.

Reportedly, she also travelled to Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura in 1971 to supervise the condition of the incoming refugees during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The Jewish Hungarian had also confronted Indira Gandhi, her close friend, after learning about mass sterilisation campaigns conducted during the Emergency. Fori Nehru also held a key interest in international affairs and was fascinated by Wall Street, where coincidentally George Soros made his fortune.

Several of her family members suffered during the Holocaust. She expressed remorse and guilt about not being with her family at that time. Fori Nehru passed away in April 2017.

It is notable that while Congress tries to distance itself from George Soros, they actually have close ties. Salil Shetty, the global vice president of Open Society Foundations founded by George Soros, had joined Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yarra in October last year in Karnataka. He had also actively participated in anti-CAA protests and farmer protests.

George Soros and his nefarious anti-India agenda

George Soros has several intellectuals on his payroll, including the former PM Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrita Singh. Not to forget the curious case of ‘author’ and ‘social activist’ Harsh Mander who had been at the forefront of creating civil unrest during the Anti-CAA protests.

He and his NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat had been very active in the demonstrations held at Shaheen Bagh. At one point, he had even vowed to register himself as a Muslim if the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed.

Harsh Mander had also sought the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra. It may be recalled Shaheen Bagh was masterminded by Sharjeel Imam, an Islamist who urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from the rest of the country.

In 2018, George Soros-funded NGO, Sherpa, had attempted to thwart India’s defence deal with France and stall the delivery of Rafale fighter jets.

Moreover, Open Society Foundations (OSF) run by the billionaire had funded the Socio-Legal Information Centre (SLIC), which had been active in seeking the repeal of the sedition law currently used against anti-India elements.

In September 2019, George Soros also met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shortly after US President Donald Trump attended Narendra Modi’s ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas.

Interestingly, he is also friends with prominent Congressman Shashi Tharoor, who also happens to have a Pakistani connection. In 2021, there was a hullabaloo in India over allegations of snooping by the Modi government through the use of Israeli spyware, Pegasus.

These allegations stemmed from a report by the leftist-propaganda news outlet, The Wire, which in turn was fed the story by ‘Forbidden Stories (FS). Coincidentally, George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) happens to be one of the donors of the organisation.

George Soros had been unabashed in his attempt to fuel a dangerous anti-India narrative through media and ‘civil society. Organisations funded by him played a key role in creating chaos and unrest under the pretext of anti-farm law protests.

In 1999, the Open Society Foundation began activities in India by providing scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research at Indian colleges. Through the OSF, George Soros made significant contributions towards the spread of instability in India.

The Hungarian-American billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.