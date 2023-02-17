On Thursday (February 16), Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism after claiming that the latter has a good relationship with Indian businessman Gautam Adani.

“Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined,” Soros said. He made the contentious remarks at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany ahead of the Munich Security Conference

“Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards,” the American billionaire alleged.

George Soros further accused the Indian Prime Minister of being complicit in the supposed ‘misdealings’ of the Adani Group. “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” Soros was heard as saying.

He also claimed that the ‘shakedown’ caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report will result in ‘much needed institutional reforms’ and ‘democratic revival’. Soros also alleged that so-called anti-Muslim violence in India has spearheaded the ‘meteoric rise’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes three weeks after US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research published a 32,000-word report, accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation and use of tax havens.

The Adani Group trashed the Hindenburg Research report as a “malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations”. On January 29, the Indian conglomerate slammed Hindenburg Research with a 413-page report, dismissing allegations levelled by the latter.

However, this did not stop George Soros from casting aspersions about the integrity of PM Modi and insinuating collusion between the government and the Adani group.

When George Soros pledged $1 billion to fight nationalists

In January 2020, the American billionaire committed $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists” and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilization.

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros pledged to fund a university project to battle the erosion of civil society in a world increasingly ruled by “would-be and actual dictators” and climate change.

Soros also claimed that the “biggest and most frightening setback” was in India, as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “creating a Hindu nationalist state.”

He had claimed, “The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship”.

George Soros, through his Open Society Foundation, which started its operations in India first in 1999 by offering scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research at Indian institutions, Soros has made great strides in creating disorder within India. In the name of running philanthropic activities, the left-wing international organisation led by Soros has begun to spread its tentacles across the country by his active support to anti-India elements operating inside India.

In the last few decades, George Soros has time and again has shown his desperation to wage war against the nationalist government in India through various networks funded by him comprising of NGOs, media, intelligentsia, etc.

Regarding his philanthropy work, Soros’s OSF grasped a stronghold in India during the Obama regime. Ever since its entry into India, OSF has tried to interlope in the internal affairs of the nation through the vast and interconnected network of organisations funded by George Soros. These organisations play a vital role in manipulating the original narrative and take the help of the judiciary and media to hinder the national interest.

In 2008, the Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF) joined hands with Omidyar Network, the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Google.org to launch their 17 million SONG fund to boost investment. Together with other networks, Soros has provided extensive grants to media running into millions to manipulate political narratives.