India has been fighting a ‘perception war’ on all fronts since the start of 2023. On January 17 this year, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a 2-part documentary series attacking PM Narendra Modi. One of the nefarious objectives behind the documentary was to cast aspersions on the role of Islamists in the Godhra train carnage and insinuate the complicity of PM Modi in the 2002 riots.

The national broadcaster of the United Kingdom also attempted to create an atmosphere of communal unrest in the country by disputing well-established facts.

A week later on January 24, a US-based short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research published a ‘malicious’ report targeting Indian conglomerate Adani Group and wiped out over ₹10 lakh crores of investors in the process.

The entry of George Soros in the ‘perception war’

While Indian markets had begun to recover from the sudden jolt to the business community, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros emerged from the shadows to make insinuations about possible collusion between the Modi government and the Adani group.

On February 16, he claimed, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined…Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards”

Soros accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism. “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” he added.

The Hungarian American billionaire also said that the ‘shakedown’ caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report will result in ‘much needed institutional reforms’ and ‘democratic revival’.

Setting the stage for a colour revolution

George Soros inadvertently revealed what we have known for a long time – the billionaire is eyeing a ‘colour revolution’ in India. The term ‘colour revolutions’ originated from a series of popular uprisings in the early 2000s in Eastern Europe, following the fall of communism.

It has since been used to describe similar movements in the Middle East and Asia. The protests often involve mass demonstrations calling for free and fair elections, or for the removal of authoritarian leaders. These types of uprisings have been criticised as foreign-instigated attempts to destabilise regimes for the benefit of Western powers.

George Soros and his vicious ecosystem of NGOs, activists and journalists had been trying to prove PM Modi as an ‘electoral autocrat’ who needed to be ousted for the ‘greater good’ of this country. And it has been a work in progress for a long time.

In January 2020, the American billionaire committed $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists” and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilization.

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros pledged to fund a university project to battle the erosion of civil society in a world increasingly ruled by “would-be and actual dictators” and climate change.

Soros also claimed that the “biggest and most frightening setback” was in India, as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “creating a Hindu nationalist state.”

Attempts to overthrow the Modi government

The Hungarian-American billionaire has several intellectuals on his payroll, including the former PM Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrita Singh. Not to forget the curious case of ‘author’ and ‘social activist’ Harsh Mander who had been at the forefront of creating civil unrest during the Anti-CAA protests.

He and his NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat had been very active in the demonstrations held at Shaheen Bagh. “From now on, the decision will not come from the Supreme Court or Parliament. We saw what the Supreme Court did in Ayodhya, NRC and Kashmir matters,” he was heard saying in a viral video.

Harsh Mander had threatened, “The SC has failed to honour secularism, equality and humanity. We will try fighting there too, but, the decision will not happen in the Supreme court nor Parliament, it has to be made in the streets.”

At one point, he had even vowed to register himself as a Muslim if the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed. Harsh Mander had also sought the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

It may be recalled Shaheen Bagh was masterminded by Sharjeel Imam, an Islamist who urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from the rest of the country.

In 2018, George Soros-funded NGO, Sherpa, had attempted to thwart India’s defence deal with France and stall the delivery of Rafale fighter jets.

Moreover, Open Society Foundations (OSF) run by the billionaire had funded the Socio-Legal Information Centre (SLIC), which had been active in seeking the repeal of the sedition law currently used against anti-India elements.

In September 2019, George Soros also met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shortly after US President Donald Trump attended Narendra Modi’s ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas.

Interestingly, he is also friends with prominent Congressman Shashi Tharoor, who also happens to have a Pakistani connection. In 2021, there was a hullabaloo in India over allegations of snooping by the Modi government through the use of Israeli spyware, Pegasus.

These allegations stemmed from a report by the leftist-propaganda news outlet, The Wire, which in turn was fed the story by ‘Forbidden Stories (FS). Coincidentally, George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) happens to be one of the donors of the organisation.

George Soros had been unabashed in his attempt to fuel a dangerous anti-India narrative through media and ‘civil society. Organisations funded by him played a key role in creating chaos and unrest under the pretext of anti-farm law protests.

In 1999, the Open Society Foundation began activities in India by providing scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research at Indian colleges. Through the OSF, George Soros made significant contributions towards the spread of instability in India.

The Hungarian-American billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.

When PM Modi warned about threats to Indian nationalism

In February 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned his countrymen about threats to the Indian spirit of nationalism. He had said, “Our democracy is not a western institution. It’s a human institution. India’s history is filled with examples of democratic institutions.”

“We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it’s essential to warn citizens about the attacks on India’s nationalism. India’s nationalism is neither narrow now selfish and not even aggressive,” PM Modi emphasised.

He further added, “This is inspired by the values of ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.” PM Modi’s words were a veiled message to organisations that are trying to brand India as undemocratic and violent.

George Soros-funded group impacted the outcome of the 2020 US elections

George Soros had been following a pattern to subvert democracy, bring about regime changes and interfere in the free decision-making process of voters.

In a tranche of internal documents released in the aftermath of Twitter’s takeover by Elon Musk, it came to light that a group (First Draft News) funded by the Open Society Foundations (OSF) of the Hungarian-American billionaire helped in suppressing the infamous Hunter Biden story.

This move alone impacted the result of the 2020 US Presidential elections. In May last year, 2 advocacy groups (Free Press and Media Matters for America) funded by OSF wrote to major corporate brands to reconsider their decision to fund ads on Twitter.

The vicious BBC documentary, the Hindenburg Research report and the entry of George Soros in the anti-India campaign are not a coincidence. As shown above, there is more to it than what meets the eye.