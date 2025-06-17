US President Donald Trump to leave G7 meet early due to Iran-Israel conflict, asks everyone to ‘immediately evacuate Tehran’

US President Donald Trump will leave the ongoing G7 summit in Canada a day ahead of plan and return early to Washington due to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would participate in the G7 family photo and would dine with leaders at the summit before travelling back a day ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump posted on his social media platform ‘Truth Social’ that everyone should vacate Tehran immediately.

The US President wrote, “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, Iran can not have a nuclear weapon. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”