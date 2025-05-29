US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says US will ‘aggressively’ revoke Chinese students’ visas

On Wednesday, May 29, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US will start aggressively revoking the visas of Chinese students in the country. Among the students likely to be affected are the ones with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

Rubio made this announcement through a post on Social Media platform X.

The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 28, 2025

Later, in a statement, Marco Rubio said, “Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.”

This move comes Trump Administration’s crackdown on immigration and the number of foreign students in the United States.