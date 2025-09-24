Wednesday, September 24, 2025

‘Vacate occupied territories, stop sponsoring terror’: India exposes Pakistan’s lies on Kashmir and Human Rights at UNHRC

At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) held in Geneva, India once again strongly reprimanded Pakistan. Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi delivered a sharp response, exposing the falsehoods in Pakistan’s statements on Jammu and Kashmir.

India asserted that Pakistan must first vacate the illegally occupied Indian territories and focus on fixing its crumbling economy. Tyagi accused Pakistan of misusing this platform to target India and of trying to mislead the world under the pretext of human rights. India also raised the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Tyagi recalled the April attack in Pahalgam carried out by terrorists who came from Pakistan, and asked, “Can we ever forget the Uri or Mumbai attacks?” He made it clear that neither India nor the world will forget Pakistan’s actions.

The Indian representative further said that Pakistan must end the dominance of its military and work towards improving its own human rights record. India warned that if Pakistan continues to shelter terrorists, its true face will be exposed repeatedly on global platforms.

