Kashmiri students clash with police at Mewar University during protest over lack of ‘course accreditation’, suspended: Here is what we know so far

A massive controversy has erupted at the Mewar University in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh. Over 39 Kashmiri students pursuing B. Sc. were suspended by the varsity authorities over the allegations that they indulged in a scuffle against the police during a sit-in protest against the Mewar University’s lack of accreditation for their courses.

According to Gangrar Superintendent of Police Shyam Raj Singh, when a police team arrived at the protest site to restore peace, the protesting students reacted violently.

In response, the Mewar University administration suspended 39 Kashmiri students. These students are reported to be from the 2022 batch and are set to appear for their final exams in March 2026. The protesting students alleged that the courses they are pursuing from Mewar University are neither approved by the Indian Nursing Council nor the Rajasthan Nursing Council.

This essentially means that even after appearing for and clearing their exams, the degree obtained by these students would be rendered useless, as there is no proper accreditation. Without a valid degree, they will not be able to apply for jobs or pursue higher education.

Local media reports that the suspended Kashmiri students obtained admission to the Mewar University under the JKSSS scheme initiated by the Indian Army.

The suspended students have appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene with the authorities in Rajasthan to get their degree issue resolved and ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, Mewar University Registrar CD Kumawat has claimed that the version of events presented by the nursing students is “not based on facts.”

“The version of nursing students is not based on facts. The university has already provided them with all the necessary information. When admissions to the nursing course began in 2022-23, they had the competent authority and court orders available. Admissions were made for 2022-23 and 2023-24 under the same orders. Following this, the admission process for 2024-25 and 2025-26 was completed. When the matter was presented to the court, the court, after hearing the university’s side, ordered that Mewar University be granted a NOC, and also stated that if the government has any objections, a re-inspection should be conducted within 30 days,” the registrar said.

Kumawat added that the government did not conduct re-inspection within the stipulated time; thus, the NOC should be deemed approved by the court order. The Mewar University registrar further claimed that in 2025, the government issued a notification requiring all nursing institutions to reapply for an NOC. At that time, Mewar University applied following the full procedure.

Subsequently, a committee led by the District Collector inspected the Mewar University campus and filed a report based on their findings. Kumawat said that this report remains pending at the government level, though the varsity authorities have received verbal information that the file is on hold till further instructions are issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The university administration is continuously following the file at the secretariat level, and the relevant department is also awaiting orders. As soon as the orders are received, the NOC will be issued,” Kumawat said.

Regarding concerns raised by the nursing students that their degrees would be invalid if their courses lack approval from the Indian Nursing Council and the Rajasthan Nursing Council, Kumawat said that degrees will be awarded to students only after all documentary formalities are completed. “No student’s degree will be delayed, and their academic future is completely secure,” he claimed.