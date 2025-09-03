Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told US President Donald Trump that he can’t give commands to India to stop buying Russian oil. While addressing the media after attending the military parade in Beijing, Putin came in support of India and China in Trump’s tariff assault.

The Russian president said that no one in the world can talk to India and China “in that way,” referring to the reckless remarks made by Donald Trump and his advisors. Calling India and China ‘partners’, Putin said that the Trump’s tariff regime is a way to “weaken the leadership of these countries.”

He said, “You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws. When somebody tells you, that they are going to punish you, you have to think, how can the leadership of those big countries will react. They had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. You have to understand, if one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour.”

1️⃣🔥🇷🇺 'YOU CANNOT TALK TO INDIA OR CHINA LIKE THAT:' Putin on economic pressure against partners pic.twitter.com/FRvmLG2DIv — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) September 3, 2025

Putin further said, “The colonial era is now over. They have to realise, they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners. But ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place, and we will see normal political dialogue again.”

While Putin didn’t name Trump in his statement, he did comment on the US president’s ‘conspiracy’ remark regarding his meeting with Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping in Beijing’s military parade.