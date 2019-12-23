The counting of votes in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections is currently underway. In Jharkhand, the alliance of JMM, Congress and the RJD is currently above the half-way mark. The BJP, as the single largest party, is at 27. It’s a good time to visit, perhaps, the constituencies at which the scions of the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar held rallies.

Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies in the state as part of the Congress’ campaign. He addressed rallies at Simdega, Barkagaon, Ranchi, Rajmahal and Mahagama Vidhan Sabha Constituencies. In contrast, Priyanka Gandhi addressed just one rally at Pakur constituency.

Mahagama

Mahagama is considered a BJP bastion. Congress candidate Deepika Pandey Singh was trailing from Mahagama Constituency during the early trends. However, now, Singh has won this seat.

Simdega

At Simdega, Shradhanand Besra of BJP was leading against Congress’s Bhushan Bara as per the early ECI trends. However, now Congress has won this seat.

Barkagaon

Congress has won comfortably in Barkagaon.

Ranchi

At Ranchi, it’s the BJP candidate Chandreshwar Prasad Singh who has won.

Rajmahal

The BJP has won Rajmahal, a seat it had won in 2014.

Pakur

In Pakur, BJP’s Veni Prasad Gupta lost to the Congress party’s Alamgir Alam.

The the results are

Congress, JMM alliance has won in 4 seats out of 6 seats where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned.

Note: The article has been updated with the latest trends.