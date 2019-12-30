An acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker, Jamshed Mehmood aka Jami has taken to Twitter to reveal the name of the person whom he accused in October of raping him. The award-winning filmmaker took to the micro-blogging site to name Hameed Haroon, the CEO of Dawn, one of the leading newspapers of Pakistan, as his rapist.

In a tweet posted late Saturday night, Jami stated: “Yes HAMEED HAROON Raped me. I’m ready now. Are you ready to print this @dawn_com.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Jami also said that for more than 90 days he had offered Dawn the exclusive rights to publish the story on who his attacker was, but they remained silent. He added that no journalist from the media house approached him for validation of the allegation.

Jami has been posting these incriminating tweets from the @azadjami1 account. From the same account, he also posted tweets saying his original Twitter account, @jamiazaad had been hacked.

Previously, in October, the filmmaker had created a furore over social media when he took to Twitter to share a harrowing account of being allegedly raped by a “media tycoon.” Jami had mentioned that the incident took place 13 years back in Karachi, at the home of the alleged perpetrator.

He wrote, “Why I am so strongly supporting #metoo? cuz i know exactly how it happens now, inside a room then outside courts inside courts and how a survivor hides confides cuz i was brutally raped by a very powerful person in our media world. A Giant actually. and yes I am taller than him but.”

In a series of tweets, Jami revealed how he had shared the details among his friends about the alleged incident and the perpetrator whom he held to be responsible, but no one stood by his side. “I told my few close friends but no one took it seriously. I told them so many times with the name of this tycoon but as if I am a joker or something,” he wrote.

system shut down… or i couldnt believe WTF is going on. I told my few close friends but no one took it seriously. I told them so many times with the name of this tycoon but as if im a joker or something. YES high end friends top end friends in media didnt do anything. I spent 6 — jami (@jamiazaad) October 20, 2019

He also revealed that he had to undergo therapy. He wrote, “I spent 6 or so month in agha khan with a therapist and the usual pills zanax or some s**t screwed my head and then i left pk for few months to reboot.”

After going public with his allegation, the filmmaker mentioned in several tweets that the journalist community was protecting “its own,” but that he was not going to give up the fight to bring the alleged culprit to the book.