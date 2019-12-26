An organised Hindu society can guide the world as ‘vishwaguru’, our Nation is Hindutvavadi by tradition: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

On Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture.

Speaking at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ at Sharoornagar Stadium in Hyderabad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said India’s salvation will not happen through politics and political leaders but through good society and Hindutva.



“Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect to the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus. RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus. The entire society is ours and the Sangh aims to build such a united society,” he said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

When Sangh says Hindu, it also included everybody those who believe India as their motherland, who love India, its people, water, land, animals and forests and reflects in their lives, the country’s great traditions and culture, in which the whole creation is looked at with friendliness and their welfare is cared for, RSS chief added.

“The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in the worship of any, is a Hindu. In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India is Hindu society,” he said.

Read: Congress govt in Rajasthan begins process to identify RSS members, asks employees to declare affiliation details

Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindus were not searching for unity in diversity but searching the unity from which the diversity came and there are different ways to achieve unity. He added that the country is ‘Hindutvavadi’ by tradition.

“There is a famous saying that there is unity in diversity. But our country goes one step ahead. Not just unity in diversity, it is the diversity of unity,” Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat recalled the British era and their divide-and-rule policy and quoted Rabindranath Tagore who emphasised on unity between Hindus and Muslims. He said eminent freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore, in his ‘Swadeshi Samaj’, wrote that despite some inherent contradictions between Hindus and Muslims, Hindu society was capable of finding solutions in a Hindu way to unite the nation.

Read: An Open Letter to the Open Minded Leftists at Jadavpur University from a Progressive-turned-Hindutvavaadi

Speaking about the Vijay Sankalp Sabha, Mohan Bhagwat pointed out that swayamsevaks work for the development and success of the nation, without any selfish motive and without taking any credit while serving all sections of the society.

During his speech, he detailed three kinds of victory — Asura, Rajasika and Dharma. People belonging to the Asura category lived in sadness, made others sad, caused violence, yet achieved victory, which would ultimately cause destruction of everything. And those belonging to the second category did things that were self-centred. They used others to gain riches and pride for themselves.

Read: West Bengal: School teacher and RSS activist shot at in Kolkata’s ‘mini Pakistan’

“Unfortunately the world is filled with ‘tamasik’ and ‘rajasik’ forces. Our Bharatiya culture alone is capable of achieving Dharma Vijay and such an organized Hindu society can guide the world as a Vishwa-guru. People of Sattvik nature are positive and work for society with a constructive approach, irrespective of the challenges and constraints. When we attain success in this manner, we achieve ‘Dharma Vijay’,” he explained.

Bhagwat added that the purpose of RSS was not to be an organisation but to organise and strengthen society with the right kind of cultural and social values. He added that people always look towards great leaders and governments for development but it was our responsibility to work towards the nation with dedication.

The public meeting was attended by a large number of people, including 8,500 swayamsevaks from Telangana. The three-day camp will conclude Thursday.