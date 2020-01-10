The violence in JNU that peaked on Sunday, the 5th of January had been in process since October 2019. The Delhi police today held a press conference and exposed how mostly the Left students were involved in the violence in JNU. The Delhi police revealed names of 9 suspects and 4 Left organisations. The 9 suspect list included Leftist JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 2 alleged ABVP students. However, India Today, after the Delhi Police press conference started airing their own ‘investigation’ of the JNU violence, the first two parts of which implicated 2 ABVP students.

The IndiaToday sting claimed that the person identified as an ABVP activist had orchestrated the violence in Sabarmati hostel of JNU. He had also claimed that the violence in Sabarmati hostel was in retaliation to the Left unleashed violence in Periyar hostel. Interestingly, both the alleged ABVP activists identified by India Today were first year students.

Now, the ABVP has issued a statement saying that the person identified as an ABVP member by IndiaToday is not an ABVP member at all.

Akshat Awasthi is neither an office bearer, nor a karyakarta of ABVP, as claimed by @IndiaToday. This is a smear campaign run by India Today to deviate everyone from the facts put forth by @DelhiPolice proving #LeftBehindJNUVoilence. – National General Secretary @nidhitripathi92 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) January 10, 2020

Nidhi Tripathi, the National General Secretary of ABVP said, “Akshat Awasthi is neither an office bearer, nor a karyakarta of ABVP, as claimed by IndiaToday. This is a smear campaign run by India Today to deviate everyone from the facts put forth by Delhi Police”.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Police has identified some masked men who had vandalised property and beaten up students on the JNU campus on January 5. The Delhi police said that on January 3, Students’ Federation of India, All India Students’ Federation (AISF), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DFI) destroyed the server and due to this registrations were halted.