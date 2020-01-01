Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Original Shiv Sainiks’ ignored to accommodate Independent candidates: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Maharashtra cabinet expansion
News Reports

‘Original Shiv Sainiks’ ignored to accommodate Independent candidates: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Maharashtra cabinet expansion

The former Sena minister in the BJP-Sena government, Ramdas Kadam, is reportedly mulling submitting his resignation for being denied the ministerial berth in the recent cabinet expansion

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra cabinet expansion
Engagements132

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has published an article alleging that the Maharashtra cabinet expansion has caused discontent among the party ranks who lost on the ministerial berths to accommodate the Independent legislators from Sena quota.

Validating the dissatisfaction brewing among some members of the Shiv Sena, the Saamana editorial asserted that “Original Shiv Sainiks lost ministerial berth due to induction of three independent legislators through Sena quota”.

The executive editor of Saamana is firebrand politician Sanjay Raut, who is considered as a chief architect of the alliance stitched up between the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP. He was reportedly unhappy with the Maharashtra cabinet expansion over the exclusion of his brother, Vikhroli MLA Sunil Raut, in the cabinet and did not attend Monday’s swearing-in function at Vidhan Bhawan.

- Ad - - article resumes -

A total of 36 ministers sworn-in as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet expansion. Other prominent leaders who are included in the cabinet are- Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Hassan Mushrif, Ashok Chavan, Jitendra Awhad, and Amit Deshmukh.

In the editorial piece that was published on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece said that former ministers Diwakar Raote, Ramdas Kadam, Tanaji Sawant, Deepak Kesarkar and Ravindra Waikar were denied a second chance to the ministerial berths in the cabinet to include three independents-Bachhu Kadu, Shankarao Gadhak and Rajendra Yedravkar.

According to the sources, Ramdas Kadam, who was a minister in the previous BJP-Sena government, is currently mulling on tendering his resignation after he was denied a ministerial berth in the cabinet.

Though the editorial piece clarified that the ministerial positions in the cabinet were decided based on the number of legislators each party had in the state assembly, it stated that the party’s sole legislator from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, lost the position in the cabinet because of the party’s commitment to offering independent legislators positions in the cabinet from its share of seats.

The rumblings against the Maharashtra cabinet expansion is gradually gathering steam as Sena’s 5-time MP Bhavna Gawli from Yavatmal-Washim (Vidarbha) openly expressed her displeasure over the selection of Sanjay Rathod as a cabinet minister. According to her, more deserving candidates from the region have been ignored by the party. “The party should have included either Sanjay Raimulkar or Gopi Kishan Bajoria in the cabinet from Vidarbha West instead of Sanjay Rathod. All of us, including MP Prataprao Jadhav, submitted a written memorandum to party chief Uddhavji Thackeray. However, the party inducted him against our wishes and we are not happy with it,” Gawli said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

OpIndia Staff -
While rest of the world prayed and hoped for a better tomorrow, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy trending doom for India, hoping to bring an 'endia', an 'end' to India
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid demands reservations earmarked for Dalit Muslims

Dalit-Muslim Unity? Shehla Rashid wants Dalits to give up a part of their reservations for Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh protests: Deep dive into how JNU ‘student’ and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam went from ‘let us burn Constitution’ to ‘saving it’

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -

‘I expected but no Muslims doing it’: Tamil Congress politician and writer Nellai Kannan incites Muslims to kill Amit Shah at rally of Islamist SDPI

OpIndia Staff -

#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,424FansLike
211,897FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com