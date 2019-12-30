Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Sanjay Raut upset over brother Sunil Raut’s exclusion from the cabinet

The motormouth spokesperson of the Shiv Sen, Sanjay Raut is reportedly miffed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra for the exclusion of his brother Sunil Raut, who is a Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli, from the expanded Maharashtra Cabinet.

Raut, who is allegedly the chief architect of stitching an alliance between parties from two ideologically opposite spectrum, was reputedly unhappy with the Maharashtra state cabinet expansion as his brother did not make the cut into the list of politicians who will be sworn-in as ministers.

Almost one month after the formation of the government in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state announced the list of ministers selected to be inducted in the expanded cabinet. NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the state’s deputy chief minister while Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray was also included the cabinet.

About 34 ministers sworn-in as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet expansion today. Other prominent leaders who are included in the cabinet are- Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Hassan Mushrif, Ashok Chavan, Jitendra Awhad, and Amit Deshmukh.

After an imbroglio of about a month, Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress party to form a government at the state. Uddhav Thackeray was decided as the chief minister of the state while it was agreed upon that the NCP will get the deputy chief minister post and the Congress will get the speaker post. The Congress party appointed Nana Parole as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly while with this cabinet expansion, Ajit Pawar, an NCP MLA, has become the deputy chief minister of the state.

Sanjay Raut was one of the Shiv Sena leaders, besides Uddhav Thackeray, who had launched a scathing attack on the former ally BJP after the two broke out over the disagreement with regards to the chief ministerial post. The Shiv Sena claimed that the BJP had agreed to a pre-poll promise of having a rotational chief ministerial post while the BJP repudiated such claims saying no such agreement was reached with the Shiv Sena.