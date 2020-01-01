The PM also wrote about the newly-created Department of Military Affairs, which he said would help the Indian armed forces face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.

“Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare,” PM Modi tweeted on his personal handle.

The demand for having a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has been raised on multiple occasions by experts and veterans. It was first recommended after the 1999 Kargil War. The post is aimed at ensuring better coordination between the three services.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself informed General Bipin Rawat about his appointment as India’s first chief of defence staff.

General Rawat is the first Chief of Defence Staff in the country and will have an office in South Block ground floor while the 3, Kamraj Marg in the Lutyens zone near Defence Ministry has been earmarked as his house.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is a post that will act as the single-point advisor to the Government of India. The officer concerned will be in a position to advise on matters related to all the three services – Army, Navy and Air Force, thus making India’s armed forces integrated.

The Chief of Defence Staff will be a four-star general who will have the same rank as the three other service chiefs, but the CDS will be ‘first among equals’.

Apart from being the military advisor for the government, the CDS will also head the Department of Military Affairs. The CDS will be tasked with trimming weapons procurement procedures and integrating operations of the Indian armed forces – Army, Air Force and Navy.

The CDS will have the responsibility to bring coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force, and will also have the authority to create theatre commands as and when needed. The CDS will also command tri-service agencies, organisations and commands including those related to cyber and space.

Further, the CDS will also be a member of Defence Acquisition Council chaired by the Minister of Defence and Defence Planning Committee chaired by the National Security Advisor. He will also function as the Military Advisor to the Nuclear Command Authority.