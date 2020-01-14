Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Home News Reports Republic Day 2020: Beating Retreat ceremony to include Vande Mataram, Christian hymn ‘Abide With Me’ likely to be dropped
News Reports

Republic Day 2020: Beating Retreat ceremony to include Vande Mataram, Christian hymn ‘Abide With Me’ likely to be dropped

Last year, 18 military bands and 15 pipe and drum bands had participated in the Beating Retreat ceremony. There were 25 tunes composed by Indian musicians, including 'Indian Soldiers', 'Herana Heran', 'Mushkoh Valley' etc.

OpIndia Staff
Beating Retreat ceremony likely to drop Christian hymn, Vande Mataram to be included
Beating Retreat ceremony, image via Business today
Engagements588

Some changes have been made in the Beating Retreat ceremony held at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 after the Republic Day. The much popular ceremony’s famous band is likely to conclude the ceremony with the ‘Vande Mataram’.

Earlier, the ceremony used to end with the Christian hymn ‘Abide With Me’, said to be a favourite of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, and written by a Scottish Anglican preacher named Henry Francis Lyte.

A Deccan Herald report quoted MoD officials as saying that they are including with new tunes and this is a routine change.

- Ad - - article resumes -

It is notable here that the Beating Retreat ceremony, held every year at Vijay Chowk in Raisina Hill complex to mark the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations, is a popular event where brass bands from all the three forces play tunes and signal a formal end to the festivities in the presence of the President of India.

Last year, ‘Abide With Me’ was the only western tune played by the brass bands. Traditionally, at the playing of its last note, the lights of the Raisina Hill turn on, signalling the end of the ceremony.

After the lights are turned on, the principal conductor of the ceremony seeks the President’s permission to close the ceremony. The bands then collectively retreat to Saare ‘Jahan Se Achchha’ and conclude the event.

The Beating Retreat is an old military tradition. Soldiers used to march back to their barracks to beating tunes after a day’s work. To mark the return of the soldiers, arms, tanks and other weapon systems to their respective barracks after participating in the Republic Day parade, the event is conducted at the Raisina Hill Complex three days after the Republic Day.

The Raisina Hill Complex houses India’s power centre. It has the Rashtrapati Bhavan, The Parliament House, The North Block and South Block, besides other buildings.

As per reports, last year, 18 military bands, and 15 pipe and drum bands had participated in the Beating Retreat ceremony. There were 25 tunes composed by Indian musicians, including ‘Indian Soldiers’, ‘Herana Heran’, ‘Mushkoh Valley’ etc.

This year, the Inter-services guard will be commanded by Wing Commander Vipul Goyal. The Air Force march will be led by Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma and three other officers. The Air Force band is to have 72 musicians and 3 drum majors.

Reports have mentioned from government sources that it was decided that ‘Vande Mataram’ will instil a greater sense of ‘Swadeshi’ element and patriotism

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Republic Day speech, Republic Day 2020, Republic Day essay

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
Minor girl in Mumbai raped by one Ajmal Hussain who had befriended her under a Hindu name

Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

TikTok user Yuvraj Singh wins hearts, compliments from Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan after his dancing clips go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal narrates a story of how a proofreader in Times of India changed India’s political landscape

OpIndia Staff -
Spectators protesting against CAA, NRC confronted by individuals and pro-Modi slogans

Watch: Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as some individuals try to break into anti-CAA-NRC-NPR formation

OpIndia Staff -
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp groups

OpIndia Staff -

Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra Bikaner

‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

204,797FansLike
220,077FollowersFollow
155,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com