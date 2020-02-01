Muslim women have been protesting against the CAA and the NRC at the Shajmahal Eidgah area in Aligarh. As per reports, after the protests inside AMU campus pacified and prospects for local political leaders to gain mileage there started dwindling, they had shifted their focus to the Shajmahal area.

On Friday, 31 January, former AMUSU vice president Sajjad Subhan Rather had arrived at the protest venue in Shajmahal area to incite the women. He demanded a tent to be placed and a stage to be set so he can deliver a speech there. The local police refused to provide permission and this reportedly led to a verbal spat between Sajjad’s supporters and the police.

Amidst the situation, rumours were spread that Sajjad may be arrested by the police. Fearing arrest, Sajjad then went among the women and borrowed a Burkha to cover himself and pass off as a woman protestor.

As per reports, Sajjad’s supporters started spreading the rumour that he may be arrested and called students of colleges to arrive in large numbers in the area to protest against the police.

As per reports, Sajjad then shared a live video through Facebook and called other AMU students, including another AMUSU leader Salman Imtiyaz. Later, with the help of the gathering students, he slipped through the back entrance of the protest venue.

After the video and photographs of the student leader pretending to be a woman, and inciting the protesters against the police went viral, the police ordered his arrest. As per reports, ASP Akash Kulhari has ordered a case to be registered against Sajjad for trying to incite violence.

Reports have stated that the police have registered a case against over 250 people present at the protest venue for inciting violence.

The Shajmahal protests were initially being led by female Muslim students. However, after the Friday prayers yesterday, hundreds of male students had flocked to the venue.