Saturday, February 1, 2020
Home News Reports Former AMUSU leader wears Burkha and provokes at Shajmahal anti-CAA protest venue, evades arrest
News ReportsSocial Media

Former AMUSU leader wears Burkha and provokes at Shajmahal anti-CAA protest venue, evades arrest

Sajjad had reportedly demanded a tent and stage erected at the protest venue so he could give his speech. Upon the police' refusal, he allegedly started inciting the protestors against the police. To evade arrest, he went among the women and covered himself with a Burkha.

OpIndia Staff
Former AMUSU Vice President Sajjad Rather seen hiding from police in a burka, escapes with support of AMU students from Shajmahal protest venue
Former AMUSU Vice President Sajjad Rather seen hiding from police in a burka, image via Navbharat Times
Engagements36

Muslim women have been protesting against the CAA and the NRC at the Shajmahal Eidgah area in Aligarh. As per reports, after the protests inside AMU campus pacified and prospects for local political leaders to gain mileage there started dwindling, they had shifted their focus to the Shajmahal area.

On Friday, 31 January, former AMUSU vice president Sajjad Subhan Rather had arrived at the protest venue in Shajmahal area to incite the women. He demanded a tent to be placed and a stage to be set so he can deliver a speech there. The local police refused to provide permission and this reportedly led to a verbal spat between Sajjad’s supporters and the police.

Amidst the situation, rumours were spread that Sajjad may be arrested by the police. Fearing arrest, Sajjad then went among the women and borrowed a Burkha to cover himself and pass off as a woman protestor.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As per reports, Sajjad’s supporters started spreading the rumour that he may be arrested and called students of colleges to arrive in large numbers in the area to protest against the police.

As per reports, Sajjad then shared a live video through Facebook and called other AMU students, including another AMUSU leader Salman Imtiyaz. Later, with the help of the gathering students, he slipped through the back entrance of the protest venue.

After the video and photographs of the student leader pretending to be a woman, and inciting the protesters against the police went viral, the police ordered his arrest. As per reports, ASP Akash Kulhari has ordered a case to be registered against Sajjad for trying to incite violence.

Reports have stated that the police have registered a case against over 250 people present at the protest venue for inciting violence.

The Shajmahal protests were initially being led by female Muslim students. However, after the Friday prayers yesterday, hundreds of male students had flocked to the venue.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Aligarh movement, aligarh muslim university exam , aligarh video

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
Public Intimidation, assault and Harassment: The new weapons of the Anti-CAA lobby

Leftists heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at airport, call him a member of ‘nationalist gang’: Intimidation the new norm?

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

‘Make another Pakistan for 25 crore Muslim population in the country’: Congress leader Ajay Verma calls for partition of India

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra texts Arnab Goswami, netizens call out his creepy behaviour

After heckling in flight and holding a placard in front of Republic, Kunal Kamra sends creepy text to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Neeraj Ram Prajapati dies after being injured by a Muslim mob during a pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand on 23 January

Lohardaga violence: Neeraj Prajapati, man injured in the Muslim mob attack on pro-CAA rally dies in hospital

OpIndia Staff -

Patna: Attack on Saraswati puja idol immersion procession leads to fight between students and locals with bullets, bombs and stones, several injured

OpIndia Staff -
It is time the 'right-wing' sets its own terms and frustrate 'liberals' with strategic silence: Here is the 'why' and 'how'

It is time the ‘right-wing’ sets its own terms and frustrate ‘liberals’ with strategic silence: Here is the ‘why’ and ‘how’

Abhishek Banerjee -
Teacher missing from Meerut's partaker found in Shaheen Bagh, accused Shahzad arrested

Missing woman from Meerut recovered from Shaheen Bagh, accused Shahzad arrested, family alleges forced conversion attempt

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,693FansLike
227,705FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com