As the debate over whether people should recline their seats in aircraft continue on the internet, the Civil Aviation Ministry in India has brought out a tweet, explaining the need of having basic good manners and respect for the other passengers during travel.

Tweeting it from their official handle, they wrote “A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. Your seat is not a sleeper berth. Don’t be inconsiderate of other people’s space”.

A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up.

Your seat is not a sleeper berth. Don’t be inconsiderate of other people’s space.#BeAResponsibleTraveller #EtiquettesOfFlying pic.twitter.com/K8N30wLZRd — Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) February 22, 2020

The ministry further added, “With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully. Always think about the people around you because no one wants your head in their laps.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

The ministry posted another tweet urging passengers urging not to be a ‘binhog’. Stressing on the need to know the baggage rules before boarding an aircraft, they said, “a little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. Don’t be a binhog, be a responsible traveller and travel smart.” The ministry further added, “know what you’re allowed and don’t be a binhog. Read the ticket rules carefully, and make sure you know what you’re allowed to bring.”

In a recent video, an angry man was be seen continuously punching the reclined seat of a woman in front of him. The man was sitting in the last row with fixes seats, so he could not recline his seat. Netizens are divided over whether to recline in a situation like this or avoid any hassles. Some people think that the man was right as his personal space was violated and he was disturbed by the reclined seat, others say the woman is right as she has right to recline her seat, and as the seats have the reclining mechanism, they are meant to be reclined.

With razor-thin margins, most airlines in the world have resorted to placing maximum possible number of seats in the cabins to maximise revenue, thereby reducing the gap between rows of the seat. In such a scenario, the reclined seat causes discomfort to the person sitting behind it.