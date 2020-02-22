Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home News Reports “Your seat is not a sleeper berth,” Civil Aviation Ministry joins the reclined seat debate, asks people to consider other people’s space
MediaNews Reports

“Your seat is not a sleeper berth,” Civil Aviation Ministry joins the reclined seat debate, asks people to consider other people’s space

"With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully," the ministry tweeted

OpIndia Staff
Engagements135

As the debate over whether people should recline their seats in aircraft continue on the internet, the Civil Aviation Ministry in India has brought out a tweet, explaining the need of having basic good manners and respect for the other passengers during travel.

Tweeting it from their official handle, they wrote “A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. Your seat is not a sleeper berth. Don’t be inconsiderate of other people’s space”.

The ministry further added, “With the limited space you have, if you must recline, do it carefully. Always think about the people around you because no one wants your head in their laps.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

The ministry posted another tweet urging passengers urging not to be a ‘binhog’. Stressing on the need to know the baggage rules before boarding an aircraft, they said, “a little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. Don’t be a binhog, be a responsible traveller and travel smart.” The ministry further added, “know what you’re allowed and don’t be a binhog. Read the ticket rules carefully, and make sure you know what you’re allowed to bring.”

In a recent video, an angry man was be seen continuously punching the reclined seat of a woman in front of him. The man was sitting in the last row with fixes seats, so he could not recline his seat. Netizens are divided over whether to recline in a situation like this or avoid any hassles. Some people think that the man was right as his personal space was violated and he was disturbed by the reclined seat, others say the woman is right as she has right to recline her seat, and as the seats have the reclining mechanism, they are meant to be reclined.

With razor-thin margins, most airlines in the world have resorted to placing maximum possible number of seats in the cabins to maximise revenue, thereby reducing the gap between rows of the seat. In such a scenario, the reclined seat causes discomfort to the person sitting behind it.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,476FansLike
236,241FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com