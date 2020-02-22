Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home Politics Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress President? Salman Khurshid says he remains the 'top leader' and many want him back
News ReportsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress President? Salman Khurshid says he remains the ‘top leader’ and many want him back

Khurshid’s assertions come on the heels of several reports pointing towards Rahul’s comeback as party president. Reports stated that to re-establish himself as a leader, an all-India tour, starting from Rajasthan, followed by Kerala, Jharkhand, Congress-ruled states and other poll-bound states was reportedly planned by the Congress party.

OpIndia Staff
Salman Khurshid says Rahul Gandhi still the choice of majority in the Congress party
Rahul Gandhi with Salman Khurshid (Source: Swarajya Magazine)
Engagements193

In yet another display of abject servitude towards the Gandhi family, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid today said that the Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi remains the “top leader” in the party, claiming that a major section of the party always felt that he should return as Congress President.

In an interview, Khurshid dispelled the notion of Congress party suffering from a leadership crisis, adding that the party is in the “transitional process” and there was no issue with the leadership with Sonia Gandhi at the helm of the affairs.

When asked if the return of Rahul Gandhi as Congress President is the overwhelming choice of the majority of the party, Khurshid replied in affirmative saying “There has always been this feeling among a large section of the party”.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Rahul Gandhi relaunch: The familiar move that may spell a bigger doom for the Congress party

“We have all said this. It is now written in stone, it is clear. But if we accept him as our leader, let us give him the freedom of making his own decision and the timing. Why should we impose our choice on him,” Khurshid said.

Khurshid’s assertions come on the heels of several reports pointing towards Rahul’s comeback as party president. Reports stated that to re-establish himself as a leader, an all-India tour, starting from Rajasthan, followed by Kerala, Jharkhand, Congress-ruled states and other poll-bound states was reportedly planned by the Congress party. He was to speak about rural distress, unemployment woes and the alleged “failed promises” of the current political dispensation, the report said.

Read: Brace yourself: Rahul Gandhi will ‘come of age’ yet again as Congress plans his ‘one more return’

Rahul had tendered his resignation from the post of Congress chief in July 2019 following the dismal performance of the party in 2019 General elections. Though, the party fared better than its 2014 performance but the improvement was scarcely good enough to topple the Narendra Modi Government. In fact, BJP’s stunning performance by winning 303 seats on its own reinforced the notion that Congress party, especially its chief Rahul Gandhi, had failed miserably in animating the nation with a credible political alternative.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,461FansLike
236,122FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com