Known for stunning his opponents with hilarious and quick-witted responses on Twitter, the BJP candidate from Delhi’s Harinagar constituency, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, pulled off a similar feat, this time in the ream of real-world when he caught his ideological rivals in Delhi off-guard by visiting the AAP election office in Hari Nagar seeking votes for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. In a video shared by him on his official Twitter handle, Bagga was seen entering the AAP election office and interacting with the AAP members.

आम आदमी पार्टी के हरि नगर चुनाव कार्यालय जा के समर्थन मांगा pic.twitter.com/6XxX5DDihD — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 5, 2020

“Went to Hari Nagar AAP election office to seek support”, Bagga tweeted along with the video. The AAP members present in the election office seemed surprised at the sight of a political opponent visiting their office while Bagga was seen exchanging pleasantries and hugs with those at the office. Showing a rare sportsmanship behaviour among rival politicians during the peak election campaign, the AAP workers present in the office also reciprocated by having a cordial interaction with the BJP candidate from the constituency.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 on 70 assembly seats, results of which will be declared 3 days later on February 11. While the incumbent AAP is seeking reelection, the principal opposition party, the BJP, plans to dethrone AAP and establish its supremacy in the national capital.

One of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, Hari Nagar, which has 40 per cent of the Sikh population, will see an electoral battle between BJP candidate Tajinder Singh Bagga and AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon. The Congress party has fielded Surender Sethi from this constituency.