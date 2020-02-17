Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Jamia 'student' wants the govt to pay him Rs 2 crores for injuries he suffered in police action following Dec 15th riots

Shayyan Mujeeb has filed a petition seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crores for his injuries

Jamia 'student' wants the government to pay him Rs 2 crores for injuries he suffered in police action following Dec 15th riots
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the central government, Delhi Police and the Delhi government based on the petition by a ‘student’ of Jamia Millia Islamia, Shayyan Mujeeb, seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crores for his injuries. He claims that these were the injuries he suffered after police action in Jamia following the riots of December 15th.

Shayyan Mujeeb claims that he was sitting in the Library and was severely injured in the police action. He says that he had to spend Rs 2.5 lakhs as both of his legs were fractured.

The controversial Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi had emerged as one of the epi-centres of the anti-CAA agitations being perpetrated in the name of ‘peaceful protests’. The students and Muslim mob associated with the Jamia Millia Islamia University had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In December, the protests against CAA and NRC had turned violent amidst chants of Allah-o-Akbar and Naara-e-Taqbeer. The Muslim mobs had burnt four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes and pelted stones, injuring several policemen.

Following the riots, the Delhi police had registered an FIR against six people including four local politicians and a former Congress MLA was also named as suspects related to Jamia violence. The Delhi Police had named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR.

Interestingly, a video had surfaced yesterday from the night of 15th December 2019 that shows ‘students’ of the Jamia Milia Islamia University entering the library with stones in their hands before the Delhi Police took action against those present in the room. Earlier, a 49-second video was released that showed men in police uniforms caning ‘students’ ‘studying’ in the library. The first video was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), which includes students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia.

The narrative that the Delhi police had cracked down ‘brutally’ on innocent students who were ‘studying peacefully’ in the library was fuelled by the usual elements after a short edited clip was released. However, once the longer clip was released it became evident that Jamia rioters had run into the library to take refuge during police action and the ones present in the library were no ‘students’ studying peacefully.

