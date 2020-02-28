Friday, February 28, 2020
MNS poster offers Rs 5000 reward to persons providing information about illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators

 Earlier this month, MNS workers had put up posters outside Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking eviction of illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh from the colonies which have cropped up in CM’s own area-Bandra

OpIndia Staff
MNS poster against illegal immigrants offers 5000 rs cash award for informers
MNS poster declaring to reward rs 5000 to those providing information about illegal infiltrators. picture courtesy: India Tv
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) has put up a poster in Aurangabad announcing a reward of Rupees 5000 to the informers who will provide accurate information about Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators in their area.

As per the reports of ANI, the leader of the student wing of MNS, Akhil Chitre has also declared a reward of rupees 5000 to the informer. It is also cited that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Earlier this month, MNS workers had put up posters outside Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking eviction of illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh from the colonies which have cropped up in CM’s own area-Bandra. The posters read as, “Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators need to be evicted from India. If this is your stand, then you need to clean up these colonies of infiltrators which have cropped up in your own backyard in Bandra first.”

After Raj Thackeray extended support to Centre on CAA-NRC, he’s leaving no chance to fill the void of Hindutva left by Shivsena. Earlier MNS put posters in Panvel, Navi-Mumbai warning the illegal immigrants to leave India or they’ll the driven out in ‘MNS Style‘.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray met Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to show his support for Citizenship Amendment Act. On Balasaheb Thackeray’s birthday, MNS had launched its new flag and emblem heavy with Hindu symbolism.

