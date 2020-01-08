Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Home News Reports MNS chief Raj Thackeray to extend support to CAA-NRC after an hour long meeting with Devendra Fadnavis: Reports
News ReportsPolitics

MNS chief Raj Thackeray to extend support to CAA-NRC after an hour long meeting with Devendra Fadnavis: Reports

As per the report, on Tuesday evening, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with the MNS chief Raj Thackeray at an undisclosed location and the meeting went for almost an hour and a half.

OpIndia Staff
Raj Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis meet at an undisclosed location in Mumbai over support for CAA
Devendra Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray
Engagements204

With the Shiv Sena party aligning with the ideological rivals-Congress and NCP to form a government in the state of Maharashtra, the party’s erstwhile coalition partner-BJP met with the firebrand politician Raj Thackeray to canvass support for the recently legislated Citizenship Amendment Act.

Quoting sources, Republic says, the MNS chief Raj Thackeray is looking to fill the pro-Hindutva void ceded by the Shiv Sena party after stitching up an alliance with Congress and the NCP. The Shiv Sena has been ambivalent about its support to the CAA-NRC, fearing backlash from its alliance partners and a possible fallout in the precarious Maharashtra state assembly.

As per the report, on Tuesday evening, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with the MNS chief Raj Thackeray at an undisclosed location and the meeting went for almost an hour and a half. Sources as reported by the Republic TV claim that Raj Thackeray will launch a major offensive on the Bangladeshis living in Mumbai on January 23 and might also make public his stand on the same day as the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Sanjay Raut defends ‘free Kashmir’ posters in Mumbai protests, says they did not mean that

Earlier, Thackeray had been critical of the government’s move to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act, terming it as an action to distract the attention from the looming economic crisis in the country. Raj also mounted a searing attack on PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the 2019 General elections.

However, of late, Raj’s political party-MNS has been losing political ground as it struggles to maintain irrelevance in the political landscape of Maharashtra. In the recently concluded Maharashtra state assembly elections, the MNS party drew a blank as it failed in winning even a single seat in the 288-member Vidhan Sabha seats. The decision to align with the BJP is seen by many as a lifeline to the party to redeem itself and arrest its declining political fortunes.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:raj thackeray caa, raj thackeray supports caa, raj thackeray devendra fadnavis

Big Story

JNU violence: Rape victim says ex-The Hindu journalist who roughed up Republic TV reporter abused her and called her names to protect the accused

Nirwa Mehta -
Abhimanyu Singh's wife, Aletta Andre, a Dutch journalist in India, is accused of writing fake stories regarding a rape case of Indian where the accused was a Dutch citizen
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,149FansLike
215,417FollowersFollow
150,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com