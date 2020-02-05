In a saddening incident, a TMC leader named Mushtaq Sheikh has reportedly lost both his hands while some explosives went off in Birbhum district’s Lobara village in West Bengal. As per reports, the accidental explosion was so loud that it was heard all around in several nearby villages.

As per a report in Asianet, the incident happened with Mushtaq Sheikh in a field outside the Lobara village. After the incident, the spot was found scattered with blood, pebbles, and other materials used in making explosives. However, it is reported that the spot was soon covered with soil. Local reports have suggested that the TMC is trying to distance itself from the incident.

Mushtaq Hussain, the district general secretary of Trinamool Congress and a resident of Parui, has stated that the incident never happened.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Sheikh Samad, a local resident and a secretary of BJP’s minority cell stated that Mushtaq Sheikh alias Bapi from TMC, who is a booth president of the ruling party, was making bombs for a planned attack on a pro-CAA rally called by the BJP. While the explosives were being made, a blast occurred and both hands of Sheikh were blasted off. Another three persons have reportedly sustained severe injuries too.

Mushtaq Sheikh has reportedly been transferred to a nursing home in Shaktigarh. BJP has alleged that the TMC leader was planning to use the bombs to attack a pro-CAA rally called by the BJP on February 4.

It is notable here that incidents of violence and arson have been rampant in West Bengal in the name of opposing the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC. Recently, two people had lost their lives when bullets were fired at a protest march organised by ‘CAA Birodhi Nagarik Mancha’, a newly formed organisation. Locals had alleged that a TMC leader, Tohiruddin Mondal, and his associates had opened fire. TMC had stated that the protestors were trying to close down shops.