Hindu Yuva Vahini’s state president Rakesh Rai’s car was attacked and stones were pelted on it on Sunday night. As per reports, Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Rakesh Rai was travelling with some of his associates in a car where some people attacked it in Azamgarh’s Mehnagar area.

Rakesh Rai had a narrow escape in the attack. The vehicle has been damaged and its windows have been broken in by the stone pelters. As per a News 18 report, the police were informed soon after the incident. It is believed that the criminals had prior information of the Hindu Yuva Vahini leader travelling. They had allegedly waited for the car to pass through a particular area and had launched an attack with stones.

Rakesh Rai is the state president of Hindu Yuva Vahini. The Hindu Yuva Vahini was founded by Yogi Adityanath. As per the News 18 report, Rai had come to attend an event in the Senpur village in Jaunpur’s Kekrat area.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Rai’s car was attacked by the criminals when it was passing through the Gaura village in Azamgarh’s Menhnagar. The police are now investigating the incident.

Rai has stated that his convoy was attacked when it was near a canal. 4-5 miscreants had pelted the cars with stones, smashing windows and damaging the vehicles.

SP Triveni Singh has stated that they have found stones and some footwear at a place near the canal where the police believe the miscreants had waited.