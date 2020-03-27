Saturday, March 28, 2020
Kasargod: Health officials on Coronavirus awareness drive get attacked by a violent mob, policemen who tried to rescue them injured

The health department staffers who were organizing a coronavirus awareness campaign were barred by the locals when they tried to enter the Kalladukku colony near Delampady. Later, a team of policemen sent to help them was attacked by the locals.

OpIndia Staff

Policemen attacked by locals in a colony in Kasargod, Kerala
Representational image picture courtesy: News18
Four policemen were admitted to a local hospital in Kasargod district of Kerala after suffering injuries at the hand of a violent mob in the Kalladukku colony. The police personnel had gone to rescue a team of health department officials trying to conduct an awareness programme in the colony.

As per a report in Swarajya, the health department staffers who were organizing a coronavirus awareness campaign were barred by the locals when they tried to enter the Kalladukku colony near Delampady. Afterwards, a team of policemen were sent to the colony by the collector’s order to rescue those health officials. However, the mob did not spare the policemen too.

The policemen including a sub-inspector have been admitted to a local hospital while two accused have been detained in the connection of the incident.

The incident has occurred when Kasargod District officials trying their best to spread awareness among locals to attain hygienic behaviour while Kerala is the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Ameer B, a Kasargod resident who reportedly returned from Gulf earlier this month and tested positive for COVID-19, had fled quarantine and had visited several places in the district.

Ameer B, who is allegedly a gold smuggler is alleged by the District authorities to have met at least 3,000 people keeping them at risk. He also attended two weddings, a Child-naming ceremony, a funeral, and a football match.

48 people from the Kasargod district of Kerala have been tested positive of COVID-19, almost one-third of the 137 cases in the State.

The State of Kerala tops the nation in coronavirus reported cases with 137 COVID-19 patients under isolation. The Northern districts of Kerala- Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram account for a total of 87 cases in the state.

