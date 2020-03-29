A man from suburban Mumbai in Kalyan lands from the US not showing any signs of Coronavirus yet, goes to Pune and travels by Hutatma express to Solapur to attend a wedding only later to show symptoms. The symptoms of Covid-19 take as much as 14 days to show up.

While finding out people seated next to him on the train would not be much of an effort with IRCTC data including names and phone numbers, the people who attended the wedding would be on alert.

What if he had taken a Mumbai local train to attend a wedding in Mahalaxmi or Nariman Point?

Even with 75% reduction, Mumbai local crowd will always be way ahead of most cities as any Mumbaikar will agree that crowd in public places here is usually 5x of most tier-II cities. Imagining a situation where he may get in contact with 2 people who will alight in different railway stations and come back home in different trains and go to different stations is too scary.

Whether it is Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar, Thane or Kalyan will all become irrelevant within a matter of 14 days in that case. The damage would be completely beyond the control of the government.

A Chief Minister from Mumbai who knows the ground situation should have foreseen that Mumbai is a ticking time bomb in a pandemic situation even when the first instance came out and the story of Kalyan man was covered by all regional media houses. While Pune was the starting point, it didn’t take much time for a much densely populated Mumbai to take the lead and situation continues to get out of hand.

There were even media reports of intense discussion and suggestions made to the Chief Minister to lock down Mumbai earlier. The immaturity in not doing so is testimony to the fact that Uddhav Thackeray has failed as a decision-maker and a leader.

The people of Maharashtra, unlike Kerala, aren’t known to be migrants. While Kerala was destined to face the problem more acutely with a huge NRI community, Maharashtra was well placed to handle it and restrict it to the urban areas where international airports are located. With districts like Sangli reporting increasing cases of Covid-19 and Maharashtra leading the dubious distinction of being the highest Covid-19 affected state, we know that an inept government is at the helm.

What is more surprising is the grave danger Maharashtra is sitting on while other states like Odisha are going ahead with creating isolated hospitalization facility, while Uddhav Thackeray is wanting of a proactive approach. India under PM Modi has the rare distinction of being the earlier nations to shunt down nationals of risky countries while Centre under Modi successfully pre-empted the situation and imposed Janta curfew and lockdown before Stage 3 of community transmission was reached. The Indian railways under Centre is no less proactive when railway coaches are being turned into isolation wards. Maharashtra, on the other hand, will pay a heavy price for the inability of Uddhav Thackeray to rise to the occasion.

As a Chief Minister from Mumbai, he failed to pre-empt the situation in his own backyard which is leading the State in the number of cases with 57 positive cases. As a Chief Minister, he failed in judging that while Pune and Pimpri are less densely populated, it will be impossible to contain the spike in Mumbai and needs to be shut down earlier.

As a Chief Minister of a State where NRI community is low, he failed on all counts which is why Maharashtra stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala which has a very huge NRI community returning home.

The people of Maharashtra are suffering for a mistake they didn’t make and will continue to suffer if the current CM Uddhav Thackeray government lacking in proactive approach lets the virus spread.

The MVA Sarkar was never made for Governance and is a sham and fraud on the people which explains why the government continues to be aloof even when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is goofing up things. Matters of administration needs keen insights on policy, administrative ability and foresight which Uddhav Thackeray clearly displayed its lacking. The people of Maharashtra chose the experienced hand of Shri. Devendra Fadnavis when it unanimously elected the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to power. What they got was an opportunistic alliance stitched by a desperate combination of parties purely for power. What people of Maharashtra may get next is too dangerous to imagine. Let us pray that God sets things right as Uddhav Thackeray and his government have clearly failed in doing so after sitting in an undeserved seat.