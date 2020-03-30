Monday, March 30, 2020
Street war in Kolkata during lockdown: Councillors Shams Iqbal and Rahmat Alam Ansari booked as their supporters throw bombs at each other

In Kolkata late on Sunday night, a vicious street war had reportedly broken out in Ward No 134 and 137, allegedly between two rival councillors and their supporters.

Mamata Banerjee, representational image, Source: India Today
While the entire nation is under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic around the world, police personnel and health care professionals are burdened with not only keeping the disease at bay but are also struggling to prevent healthier people from violating curfew and create law and order situations.

In Kolkata late on Sunday night, a vicious street war had reportedly broken out in Ward No 134 and 137, allegedly between two rival Councillors and their supporters. As per a report in India Today, the street battle went on throughout the night, and locals were forced to inform the police.

The street-war occurred in the Kachhi Sadak area on Sunday night. Even police personnel were allegedly assaulted in the fight.

The report states that Kolkata police have informed that FIRs have been registered against the Councillors of the two Wards, namely Shams Iqbal and Rahmat Alam Ansari, for violating lockdown orders and rioting.

Locals have reportedly informed that supporters of the two Councillors were hurling bombs and abuses at each other. As per reports, 7 persons in total have so far been arrested by the police. The area is reportedly a minority-dominated locality which often sees violence, especially in the time of elections.

