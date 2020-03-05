The absconding Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain who was charged for the brutal murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma and for instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi has now been arrested by the Delhi police.

While this news would surely bring in some relief to Ankit Sharma’s aggrieved family, it has just increased the workload of many leftist media outlets, like The Wire. After putting in best of efforts to water down the brutality meted at Ankit Sharma, the left propaganda website, The Wire, is now having to go the extra mile to prove Ankit Sharma’s murderer, Tahir Hussain innocent.

In a so-called ‘exclusive’ interview with The Wire, Tahir Hussain claims that he is “innocent and a victim of communal violence myself”. He is heard saying in the video clip, relayed by The Wire on Twitter, that he should not be targeted for being a Muslim. He says he has full faith in the judiciary and claimed that justice will be done.

EXCLUSIVE | “I am innocent and a victim of communal violence myself. I have full faith in the justice system of my country. I want to surrender before the court.” Suspended AAP councillor and an accused in recent violence in delhi, Tahir Hussain. pic.twitter.com/RoxZhGyXq3 — The Wire (@thewire_in) March 5, 2020

Interestingly, Tahir Hussain had made similar appeals in another ‘exclusive’ interview with India Today, just before surrendering in court.

As it has emerged, AAP Corporator Tahir Hussain is smack in the middle of this brutal saga where Ankit, an IB official, was brutally murdered. Eyewitnesses have said that Ankit Sharma was dragged in the house that belongs to Tahir Hussain, by a Muslim mob along with two others. Images and footage of Tahir Hussain himself wielding a laathi have emerged along with the rooftop of his house, littered with stones and petrol bombs. The roof of his house was used by hundreds of Islamists to throw stones and petrol bombs on people in the area.

The Delhi police had filed a case against the AAP leader under Section 302(a) Murder, in the Dayalpur police station of Delhi.

Interestingly, while all other news channels are reporting Tahir Hussain’s arrest some leftist portals have already started building his defence.

Prior to this, The Wire had tried to dilute the depravity heaped upon Ankit Sharma by saying that he was ‘believed to be beaten to death’.

The Wire, by saying that Ankit Sharma was ‘beaten to death’, not only attempted to water down the brutality meted at him but also tried to scale down the magnitude of bestiality inflicted on the Hindus by the Islamists in Delhi as a whole. It is, in fact, a shoddy attempt to shield the Islamist aggressors and cover-up their spiteful mindset.

But what can be said for a portal like The Wire, which has taken pride in hiring a radical Islamist like Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests who had boasted of ‘cutting off the North East’ from the rest of India.

It is really interesting to note that The Wire somehow always manages to provide platforms to radical Islamists or rioters like Tahir Hussain.

It had made several attempts to shield the Islamists and paint Hindus as the aggressors in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. Till the FIR was filed, it did not even bother covering the brutal murder of Ankit Sharma.

The first article that The Wire wrote on the murder of Ankit Sharma, was on the shoddy defence that was presented by the AAP leader Tahir Hussain.

The second article that The Wire wrote on Ankit Sharma’s brutal death only mentioned the FIR being filed and repeated some of the lies by Hussain.

It is sufficiently clear that left media portals like The Wire have been tirelessly following the decided narrative of the rest of the Islamist apologists to the very last word.