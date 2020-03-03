A wanted criminal by the name of Irshad Khan was apprehended by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch near Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Bandra (East), Mumbai. A country-made pistol and 7 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from him.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Irshad Khan, who has multiple cases of robbery, theft and murder against him in Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat.

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a wanted criminal Irshad Khan and seized 1 country-made pistol & 7 live bullets from his possession. He was wanted in multiple cases of theft & murder in Mumbai and Gujarat & was arrested near CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. pic.twitter.com/yHjCWGdIiy — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

Irshad had multiple cases of theft, murder and robbery registered against him in Thane. He was nabbed after the cops laid a trap, following a tip-off that he was planning to rob in the locality.

The police said, “We found one country revolver and seven live rounds from his possession. Following which, he was arrested.

Recently, MNS had put up posters near Matoshree asking CM Uddhav Thackeray to identify and deport Pakistani and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants living in large numbers near his locality in Bandra.