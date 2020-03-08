In a shocking disclosure, the Income Tax department has found an alleged nexus between former Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reports Times of India.

According to new revelations, Rana Kapoor has bought a painting of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a large sum raising suspicion over Gandhis’ involvement in Yes Bank scam. Following the disclosures, the Income Tax Department is investigating whether there is a link between Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi.

Reports indicate that Rana Kapoor had close links with the Gandhis. Rana Kapoor had allegedly bought a painting by Priyanka Gandhi for a whopping Rs 2 crore. The massive expose comes after Rana Kapoor was questioned for almost 30 hours by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday. The banker was held under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 3 AM after he did not cooperate with the officials.

Rana was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 30 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night. He will be produced before a local court during the day to obtain custody, the officials said.

The central agency is probing Kapoor’s role in connection with the disbursal of loans to some corporate entities and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife’s accounts.

The ED action came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India had published a draft of the scheme of reconstruction for the troubled private sector bank. Public sector bank State Bank of India will infuse capital in Yes Bank by acquiring 49% stack.

After SBI picks up the stake, a new board will be constituted for the bank, and the administrator appointed by RBI will hand over the control of the bank to the newly formed board. State Bank of India will nominate two directors in the board of directors, while RBI may appoint additional directors exercising its powers.