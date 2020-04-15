Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Ahmedabad: After Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, Congress corporator Badruddin Sheikh tests positive for Coronavirus
News Reports
Updated:

Ahmedabad: After Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, Congress corporator Badruddin Sheikh tests positive for Coronavirus

He is senior Congress councillor in Amdavad Municipal Corporation and has also been the spokesperson of Gujarat Congress.

OpIndia Staff

Ahmedabad corporator Badruddin Sheikh who tested positive for coronavirus (image: DNA)
50

A day after Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for coronavirus, Ahmedabad corporator and Congress leader Badruddin Sheikh too tested positive. He is senior Congress councillor in Amdavad Municipal Corporation and has also been the spokesperson of Gujarat Congress.

Amdavad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra in a press briefing informed that Badruddin Sheikh was home quarantined two days before and is now being hospitalized after found infected by the novel coronavirus.

Imran Khedawala

As per reports, Congress MLA representing Jamalpur-Khadia constituency Imran Khedawala tested positive yesterday and is now hospitalized at SVP Hospital of AMC and is undergoing treatment. Two other leaders of Congress Gyasuddin Sheikh and Shailesh Parmar who visited Gandhinagar with Khedawala yesterday have been sent under home quarantine and their reports are awaited. Contact tracing of Khedawala is currently underway.

The trio had gone to Gandhinagar to attend a meeting called upon by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Rupani has not shown symptoms of coronavirus and has currently tested negative. However, as a precautionary measure he will self-quarantine.


Searched termsimran khedawala, badruddin sheikh, badruddin shaikh congress

