In a shocking incident, a man was assaulted by a mob in Maharashtra’s Solapur district for informing local authorities about those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi.

According to the reports, the 56-year-old man had informed the village ‘Gramsevak’ in Pimpri that about seven locals had attended the Tablighi meet in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and had recently returned to the village. He had insisted that they should be tested for coronavirus.

Following this, Tablighi Jamaat attendees in the village were angered by this disclosure of information and attacked the man on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at the Vairag police station in connection with the assault, police said.

Solapur SP Manoj Patil, however, added that the coronavirus test reports of the seven persons who attended the Tablighi meet in Delhi have come out negative. “We made all the seven persons undergo coronavirus test. All of them have tested negative for coronavirus,” the IPS officer said.

The large-scale religious gathering organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in the National capital in March has been traced to hundreds of positive cases all across India. Authorities have been appealing the attendees to come forward and declare themselves to get tested.

At a time when the authorities across the country are scrambling to identify the Markaz attendees who participated in the congregation in Nizamuddin in mid-March, they have been several instances of resistance and even assault from many places. A series of incidents have already been reported in various parts of the country where healthcare personnel and police teams have been attacked by mobs for carrying out their duty.

In Indore, a medical team was attacked by a mob in Tatpatti Bakhal for visiting the locality to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms. Yesterday in Bengaluru, a nurse and ASHA workers were also attacked by the residents of Sadiq layout for trying to collect health details and trace symptomatic persons.

Similarly, a team of health officials in Ahmednagar were beaten up by the contacts of Markas attendees on the suspicion that they are collecting information for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NPR.