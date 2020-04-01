Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home Crime Ahmednagar: Health officials seeking contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat attendees assaulted on the suspicion...
CrimeNews Reports

Ahmednagar: Health officials seeking contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat attendees assaulted on the suspicion of collecting information for CAA/NPR, 3 arrested

On March 29, Sunday, 2 positive COVID-19 cases with the history of attending the Markas Nizamuddin had come to the fore. Following this discovery, the health officials in the region on Monday started contact tracing by visiting door to door.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Residents in Ahmednagar beat up health officials on suspicions of them collecting CAA/NPR data
Muslim clerics at Tablighi Jamaat, representational image (Source: India Today)
67

While the authorities across the country are scrambling to identify the Markas attendees who participated in the congregation in Nizamuddin in mid-March, a team of health officials in Ahmednagar were beaten up by contacts of Markas attendees on the suspicion that they are collecting information for the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), NPR and NPR. The health officials were simply involved in- contact tracing, the process of identification of persons who may have come into contact with an infected person (“contacts”) and subsequent collection of further information about these contacts.

On March 29, Sunday, 2 positive COVID-19 cases with the history of attending the Markas Nizamuddin had come to the fore. Following this discovery, the health officials in the region on Monday started contact tracing by visiting door to door in the village of Ahmednagar seeking details from the residents about their past travel, and if they had come in contact with suspected Markas attendees, considering the participants of Markas attendees were Islamic preachers. The protruding questions fuelled misgivings among the residents who thought the officials are seeking details for CAA and NPR. The residents then thwacked the health officials and stopped them from tracing contacts who may have come in touch with Markas attendees and contracted the deadly contagion.

A case was registered for obstruction of duties of government officials after which 3 people involved in the assault of the health officials were arrested by the police.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The deaths of 10 people from COVID-19 who had attended a congregation in Nizamuddin touched off a massive manhunt to identify the myriad participants from different states that attended the religious event held On March 21 in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area by the Tablighi Jamaat, a Sunni organisation. More than 1700 Muslims had assembled for Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in South Delhi out of which around 1530 hailed from India and rest from the foreign countries.

The thousands who took part in the event later returned to their homes in virtually every state. Many of these reported COVID-19 cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. The state governments have now started identifying and locating these people in order to stop the transmission of Chinese virus in the population.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, coronavirus India, Maharashtra news

Latest News

News Reports

Telangana: 20-year-old Engineering student sets herself ablaze fearing Chinese COVID-19 infection

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Hegde, the Superintendent of Police of Rajanna Siricilla said that prima facie, it was evident that Sravanthi had committed suicide fearing that she might have contracted COVID-19.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi’s state cancer institute shut after a doctor tested positive of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut to suspend the hospital’s out-patient clinics for the purpose of sanitizing the premises after one of its doctors has been tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Outbreak: Banks start rolling out EMI moratorium scheme, know the details and impacts

OpIndia Staff -
If EMI moratorium is availed, total interest payable on the loan will go up, resulting in an increase in the number of EMIs to be paid
Read more
Crime

Ahmednagar: Health officials seeking contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat attendees assaulted on the suspicion of collecting information for CAA/NPR, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Health officials in Ahmednagar were involved in contact tracing after 2 Markas attendees in the town were tested positive for the COVID-19
Read more
Entertainment

Reel life ‘Lord Ram’ Arun Govil appeals to people to stay at home and follow PM Modi’s guidelines

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Doordarshan started to telecast Ramanand Sagar's 1987 television series Ramayan, actor Arun Govil, who played the lead role of 'Lord Raam', appealed to everyone to abide by the rules and follow PM Modi's guideline in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Mass gathering at Sarwar Dargah despite lockdown orders, 6 persons arrested after clashes with police

OpIndia Staff -
The crowd present in the Dargah reportedly clashed with police. 6 persons were arrested.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Cricketers shamelessly donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation to supposedly fight Coronavirus seem to have no self-respect: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are voicing their support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the fact that the Pakistani cricketer on numerous occasions has made crass remarks about India and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,882FansLike
268,240FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com