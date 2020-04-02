Thursday, April 2, 2020
Home News Reports Bengaluru: ASHA workers, nurse attacked by mob for collecting Coronavirus related health details, instructions...
CrimeNews Reports

Bengaluru: ASHA workers, nurse attacked by mob for collecting Coronavirus related health details, instructions to attack came from Mosque

According to reports, the announcement was made from a mosque after which over 100 Muslims gathered and stopped them from carrying on collecting information of suspected coronavirus patients.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A Muslim mob in Bengaluru has attacked ASHA workers collecting health information
ASHA workers attacked in Bengaluru, image via OneIndia on YouTube
12

In a shocking incident, a nurse and ASHA workers have been attacked by Muslim residents in Bengaluru’s Sadiq layout for trying to carry out tests on suspected corona symptomatic patients and also for collecting information of fever and cough from the residents of the locality.

According to the reports, the ASHA workers had visited Sadiq Layout near Tannisandra to collect information on whether there were any patients showing symptoms of fever and cough. This is part of an ongoing exercise launched by the state government to ascertain the number of Corona symptomatic patients in the state to isolate them if they found to be carrying the Chinese virus.

Shockingly, some of the Muslims residents, who were seen wearing Namaz caps attacked the ASHA workers and also tore the report prepared by ASHA workers. The Muslims also asked the fellow residents not to provide any information on their visits to any religious place and their personal information to the authorities

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

An ASHA worker narrated the spine-chilling ordeal as she revealed that they were heckled and harassed by Muslims residents of Bengaluru’s Sadiq layout for collecting data of people showing symptoms of coronavirus.

According to the ASHA worker, the announcement was made from a mosque after which over 100 Muslims gathered and stopped them from carrying on collecting information on suspected corona patients. She demanded immediate action against the mosque authorities for instigating mob on them.

At a time when the authorities across the country are scrambling to identify the Markaz attendees who participated in the congregation in Nizamuddin in mid-March, they have been mercilessly attacked by Muslim mobs. A series of incidents have already been reported in various parts of the country where they have been attacked by mobs for carrying out their duty.

A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore’s Tatpatti Bhakhal yesterday. Reportedly, the gathered mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops.

As the visiting medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob even broke down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action.

Similarly, a team of health officials in Ahmednagar were beaten up by contacts of Markas attendees on the suspicion that they are collecting information for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NPR. 

The health officials were simply involved in- contact tracing, the process of identification of persons who may have come into contact with an infected person and subsequent collection of further information about these contacts.

As per latest reports, police force has been deployed in the area and ASHA workers have been instructed not to force people for information.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus India, coronavirus cases, coronavirus karnataka

Latest News

Media

Coronavirus reporting: A section of the media appears to be infected with the ​virus of misinformation and propaganda

Priyanka Deo -
Today, the world is affected by the coronavirus pandemic. And today, the means used to consume news are vastly different than college.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: ASHA workers, nurse attacked by mob for collecting Coronavirus related health details, instructions to attack came from Mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob allegedly tore the report prepared by ASHA workers and attacked them. Reports say that the instructions had come from a Mosque
Read more
News Reports

Prophet’s perfume in the nose, Flower oil suppository: Read how ‘Islamic remedies’ peddled by religious leaders aggravated the Chinese Coronavirus crisis in Iran

OpIndia Staff -
For many years, religious hardliners in Iran have criticised modern medical science, instead, they have claimed of ability to cure any illness through Islamic remedies.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat now infects North East India: Arunachal Pradesh and Assam report first cases of coronavirus, 1 more in Manipur

OpIndia Staff -
7 persons from Arunachal Pradesh had stayed at the Nizamuddin Markaz from December 12-14 and on March 14-16, before returning to the state.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat’s Maulana Saad had mocked calls to close mosques amidst coronavirus lockdown, said mosque gathering would rather help Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking audio clip from the Nizamuddin Markaz has emerged where the Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad can be heard mocking the government's call to close mosques and other religious places in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

Bullets in Bihar, stone-pelting in Gujarat: Police face challenges in locating Tablighi Jamaatis

OpIndia Staff -
Police personnel were attacked in Bihar and Gujarat as they went searching for those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi in March.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,073FansLike
269,125FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com