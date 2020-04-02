In a shocking incident, a nurse and ASHA workers have been attacked by Muslim residents in Bengaluru’s Sadiq layout for trying to carry out tests on suspected corona symptomatic patients and also for collecting information of fever and cough from the residents of the locality.

According to the reports, the ASHA workers had visited Sadiq Layout near Tannisandra to collect information on whether there were any patients showing symptoms of fever and cough. This is part of an ongoing exercise launched by the state government to ascertain the number of Corona symptomatic patients in the state to isolate them if they found to be carrying the Chinese virus.

#Breaking | Bengaluru: Locals attack ASHA workers during awareness campaign.



Details by TIMES NOW’s Deepak. pic.twitter.com/Sjw1nLCTOa — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 2, 2020

Shockingly, some of the Muslims residents, who were seen wearing Namaz caps attacked the ASHA workers and also tore the report prepared by ASHA workers. The Muslims also asked the fellow residents not to provide any information on their visits to any religious place and their personal information to the authorities

An ASHA worker narrated the spine-chilling ordeal as she revealed that they were heckled and harassed by Muslims residents of Bengaluru’s Sadiq layout for collecting data of people showing symptoms of coronavirus.

ASHA worker breaks down as she recalls ordeal of being gheraoed & heckled by residents of two localities in Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura while collecting data on #coronavirus. ASHA workers have been tasked with recording names of people showing symptoms of cough, cold etc pic.twitter.com/8Sq4oBhVvR — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) April 2, 2020

According to the ASHA worker, the announcement was made from a mosque after which over 100 Muslims gathered and stopped them from carrying on collecting information on suspected corona patients. She demanded immediate action against the mosque authorities for instigating mob on them.

At a time when the authorities across the country are scrambling to identify the Markaz attendees who participated in the congregation in Nizamuddin in mid-March, they have been mercilessly attacked by Muslim mobs. A series of incidents have already been reported in various parts of the country where they have been attacked by mobs for carrying out their duty.

A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore’s Tatpatti Bhakhal yesterday. Reportedly, the gathered mob had viciously attacked the team of health workers and had even thrown stones from nearby rooftops.

As the visiting medical team sought help from the police, the police team was attacked too. The gathered mob even broke down the barricades and used the women among them as human shields when the police tried to take action.

Similarly, a team of health officials in Ahmednagar were beaten up by contacts of Markas attendees on the suspicion that they are collecting information for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NPR.

The health officials were simply involved in- contact tracing, the process of identification of persons who may have come into contact with an infected person and subsequent collection of further information about these contacts.

As per latest reports, police force has been deployed in the area and ASHA workers have been instructed not to force people for information.